Golf

Rumors Hang Over Bryson DeChambeau's Absence

 21 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau will not play this week's Genesis Invitational due, according to DeChambeau, injuries he suffered or aggravated at the Saudi International.  

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate," he said on Twitter.

DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International prior to the second round two weeks ago with injuries to his left hip and left hand that reportedly were caused by a slip-and-fall while playing table tennis.

It was also reported from Saudi Arabia that DeChambeau had been offered $135 million to play in the proposed new golf league headed by Greg Norman. DeChambeau called that report “false,” although he didn’t say whether all or part of the report was incorrect.

ESPN reported that DeChambeau is pointing to the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, March 3-6, for his return to the PGA Tour.

