Tina Peters, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who’s under federal investigation for allegedly breaching election systems, is running to be the top elections official in Colorado. “The heavy hand of progressive activists limiting public access to election results has irrefutably damaged the people’s trust that we are truly free and self-governing,” Peters said in a statement on Monday after announcing her bid for Colorado’s secretary of state on Steve Bannon’s podcast. The Biden administration, she claimed, “wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections.” Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, is currently under federal investigation for her alleged involvement in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO