Sims creators say game expansion won't be released in Russia because it promotes same-sex marriage

An expansion pack for The Sims 4 enabling avatars to marry each other will not be released in Russia because it violates the country’s “gay propaganda” law.

Game creators in a letter to players said they would not alter the new game pack to bar same-sex marriages to comply with Russian law, which bans the promotion of “nontraditional sexual relations” to minors.

The move is reflective of a growing trend among U.S. creators, who have recently begun pushing back against the erasure of LGBTQ+ stories in countries where homosexuality is illegal.

The love story between two female Sims — Dominique and Camille — is the subject of a marketing campaign for the video game’s “My Wedding Stories” game pack, available for purchase beginning Feb. 17.

Game creators in a recent blog post said they had refused to alter the expansion pack to bar same-sex marriages, meaning it won’t be available in Russia, where a law on “gay propaganda” bans the promotion of “nontraditional sexual relations” to minors.

“The ability to tell stories - any story - is at the core of what we do at The Sims. Holding back Cam and Dom’s story meant compromising the values we live by. We are committed to the freedom to be who you are, to love who you love and tell the stories you want to tell,” reads a letter addressed to players of “The Sims".

“We are steadfast in upholding that commitment by shining a light on and celebrating stories like Dom and Cam’s, so we have made the decision to forgo the release of ‘My Wedding Stories’ where our storytelling would be subject to changes because of federal laws,” game creators wrote. “Regrettably, this means that members of The Sims community in Russia will not be able to purchase this game pack.”

According to Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, which was passed in 2013, “deviant” content — excluding pedophilia — may only be broadcast or streamed if it is marked with an “18+” age rating. That includes information available via the press, television, radio and the internet, according to Human Rights Watch, an international nongovernmental organization.

The law has been condemned by Western states and human rights groups, and the European Court of Human Rights in 2017 said the legislation breached European treaty rules, violated the right to freedom of expression, and discriminated against LGBTQ+ people.

While the move by “The Sims” creators may seem relatively minor, it's reflective of a larger trend of U.S. creators refusing to erase LGBTQ+ characters or stories from their work to placate censors in other countries.

In November, countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, pulled the Marvel movie “Eternals” from theaters after Marvel refused to remove scenes showing a same-sex relationship and a kiss shared between two male characters.

“I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out,” actress Angelina Jolie, who plays the warrior Thena in the film, told the Australian news outlet news.com.au during a press roundtable in November.

“How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant,” Jolie, who is openly bisexual, said at the time.

