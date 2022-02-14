ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sims creators say game expansion won't be released in Russia because it promotes same-sex marriage

The Hill
The Hill
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJIW3_0eERbo6n00
  • An expansion pack for The Sims 4 enabling avatars to marry each other will not be released in Russia because it violates the country’s “gay propaganda” law.
  • Game creators in a letter to players said they would not alter the new game pack to bar same-sex marriages to comply with Russian law, which bans the promotion of “nontraditional sexual relations” to minors.
  • The move is reflective of a growing trend among U.S. creators, who have recently begun pushing back against the erasure of LGBTQ+ stories in countries where homosexuality is illegal.

An expansion pack for The Sims 4 allowing avatars to marry one another will not be released in Russia because it violates the country’s “gay propaganda” law by promoting same-sex marriage, according to the game’s creators.

The love story between two female Sims — Dominique and Camille — is the subject of a marketing campaign for the video game’s “My Wedding Stories” game pack, available for purchase beginning Feb. 17.

Game creators in a recent blog post said they had refused to alter the expansion pack to bar same-sex marriages, meaning it won’t be available in Russia, where a law on “gay propaganda” bans the promotion of “nontraditional sexual relations” to minors.

“The ability to tell stories - any story - is at the core of what we do at The Sims. Holding back Cam and Dom’s story meant compromising the values we live by. We are committed to the freedom to be who you are, to love who you love and tell the stories you want to tell,” reads a letter addressed to players of “The Sims".

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“We are steadfast in upholding that commitment by shining a light on and celebrating stories like Dom and Cam’s, so we have made the decision to forgo the release of ‘My Wedding Stories’ where our storytelling would be subject to changes because of federal laws,” game creators wrote. “Regrettably, this means that members of The Sims community in Russia will not be able to purchase this game pack.”

According to Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, which was passed in 2013, “deviant” content — excluding pedophilia — may only be broadcast or streamed if it is marked with an “18+” age rating. That includes information available via the press, television, radio and the internet, according to Human Rights Watch, an international nongovernmental organization.

The law has been condemned by Western states and human rights groups, and the European Court of Human Rights in 2017 said the legislation breached European treaty rules, violated the right to freedom of expression, and discriminated against LGBTQ+ people.

While the move by “The Sims” creators may seem relatively minor, it's reflective of a larger trend of U.S. creators refusing to erase LGBTQ+ characters or stories from their work to placate censors in other countries.

In November, countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, pulled the Marvel movie “Eternals” from theaters after Marvel refused to remove scenes showing a same-sex relationship and a kiss shared between two male characters.

“I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out,” actress Angelina Jolie, who plays the warrior Thena in the film, told the Australian news outlet news.com.au during a press roundtable in November.

“How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant,” Jolie, who is openly bisexual, said at the time.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT INTRODUCES NEW ‘PARENTAL BILL OF RIGHTS’

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EA announces it won't sell The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia

EA published a letter Feb. 9 from the team behind The Sims 4 announcing it would not be releasing the latest My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia. The DLC’s reveal trailer focuses on a queer couple, Dominique and Camille, who eventually marry after hitting it off as friends and falling for one another. According to the letter, the developers realized in the development of the expansion and this story that “the way we wanted to tell Cam and Dom’s story would not be something we could freely share around the world,” referencing federal laws in Russia that would force them to alter the story or potentially cut it altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Maxis won’t release The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories expansion in Russia due to “gay propaganda law”

Developer Maxis published a blog post recently regarding the team’s commitment to authenticity and the player base of The Sims franchise. The post addressed federal laws in Russia that would have forced the developer to alter the upcoming My Wedding Stories expansion for The Sims 4 and why that expansion now won’t be released in that region.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Sims 4's weddings pack won't be released in Russia

The Sims 4 has confirmed that its upcoming Game Pack will not be released in Russia. My Wedding Stories is the next pack coming to the popular life simulation game, and much of its promotional material including the trailer features two women, Dom and Cam, falling in love and getting married.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Sims 4 DLC Won't Appear in Russia Due to Homophobic Law

Russians will not play the latest addition for The Sims 4. All because of the local law. The day before yesterday, the devs announced the next addition for The Sims 4. We are talking about the game pack titled My Wedding stories. Its release is scheduled for February 17, this year.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
SVG

The Real Reason This Sims 4 Expansion Can't Be Played In Russia

Video game censorship isn't exactly a new problem. People were already throwing fits about video game content back in the 1970s, but many attempts at censoring games have backfired and caused the games in question to do even better than anyone expected. However, that's not always how it works, and there have been numerous titles that have had to remove controversial content after their release. In order to avoid running into this problem, "The Sims 4" team has decided to only roll out its new wedding DLC in markets that allow for same-sex marriage — and Russia did not make the cut.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Russian fans of The Sims can’t play My Wedding Stories expansion pack because of anti-gay law

EA has decided it will not sell the newest The Sims 4 wedding expansion pack in Russia due to the country’s anti-LGBTQ “gay propaganda law.” The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories is a content pack that allows players to create their dream (or nightmare) wedding in The Sims 4. Marketing for My Wedding Stories centers on a lesbian couple, Camille and Dominique, as they plan their big day.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriages#Gay Marriage#Racism#Russian#Lgbtq#Blog Post
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Immigrant Lives Double Life While Wreaking Havoc in Gay Community

In 2010, Skandaraj Navaratnam went missing. He was a 40-year-old gay man who moved from Sri Lanka to Toronto, Canada so he could live his life openly. In Sri Lanka, he was forced to hide his sexuality. After moving, Skandaraj lived in the inclusive and supportive gay community of Church-Wellesley Village, where he was last seen. He was loved by his family and friends. Nobody knew where he was for seven years.
BBC

Conversion therapy: Gay man talks of church 'exorcism' trauma

A gay man says he was pressured into conversion therapy by a church and told prayer would rid him of the "demons of homosexuality". Matthew Drapper said he had continuing trauma after undergoing a form of "exorcism" at Sheffield's St Thomas Philadelphia church eight years ago. The practice is illegal...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Qatar
Reuters

Liberal cardinal calls for revised Catholic teaching on gays

VATICAN CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A prominent liberal cardinal who leads a body representing European bishops has called for "fundamental revision" in Catholic teaching on homosexuality, and said it is wrong to fire Church workers for being gay. The remarks by Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich to the German Catholic...
RELIGION
Olympian

News anchor’s Africa pendant drew criticism from viewer. She had a one word response

A Louisiana news anchor kept things short and sweet in her response to a viewer who criticized her for wearing a pendant in the shape of Africa last week. Charisse Gibson, who anchors the evening newscast at WWL-TV in New Orleans, took to Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 3, to share a screenshot of an email she received from a viewer who suggested her necklace bearing an Africa pendant was un-American.
SOCIETY
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy