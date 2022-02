LeBron James has officially become the NBA‘s all-time top scorer. This past weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers star went into the game against the Golden State Warriors needing only 19 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With less than five minutes in the second half of the game, James scored a three-pointer that gave him 21 points fo the game and a total of 44,152 points. Throughout his time in the NBA, the Hall of Fame capped his professional basketball career with 44,149 combined points. King James has hit a milestone, breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record and cementing himself as the player with the most points in the history of the league.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO