Giving birth is no small feat, especially if you’re a high risk pregnancy and chained to your hospital bed. That’s what one former prisoner said she had to go through. Kacey Rucker, who is now free and a mother to her daughter Ava’Joi, was pregnant during her time in prison. She was taken to the hospital, and restrained to her bed. The Department of Corrections usually eases up on inmates during this time period. Officers have to get a document, confirming the inmate is in active labor.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO