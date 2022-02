We are now smack-dab in the middle of February, and the end of the lockout looks nowhere closer than it did a couple of months ago. It’s a shame, but a delayed season is inevitable at this point, and it’s even possible that the season is shortened altogether. Let’s hope that isn’t the case, but until we can talk about something else, I thought it would be fun to look at the Braves’ long-term outlook at each position, beginning with one of the most important positions on the diamond — catcher.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO