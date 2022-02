The Homeland Security Department issued a new National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin earlier this week, which has pandemic-related warnings. “As COVID-19 restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence to do so, often with little or no warning,” said the bulletin. “Meanwhile, COVID-19 mitigation measures—particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates—have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare and academic institutions that they associate with those measures.” The bulletin runs through June 7. Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO