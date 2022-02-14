A year in cap hell to yield future cap freedom

If the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, DeSean Jackson will receive his first and potentially only Super Bowl ring. Yup, after watching from home while his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, won it all back in February of 2018, and then watching from home when one of his other former teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl in their home stadium, the player affectionately known as D-Jax could finally add the biggest piece of jewelry the NFL has to offer to his trophy case thanks to his hometown Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO