With over 25 years since its original outing, Ghostface has had its fair share of modifications. That's to be expected with so many incarnations of the slasher icon over the years. Not only were there a mass of sequels to the original Scream movie, the masks were also modified for each incarnation. Haddonfield’s autumn mascot Michael Myers and Camp Crystal Lake’s key resident Jason Voorhees went through various revamps of their own. The theatrical releases of Halloween Kills and Candyman, along with Chucky on SYFY, made 2021 a big year for the revival of slasher icons. Leatherface will soon get his Texan welcome back party on Netflix as well, but to start off 2022, Ghostface came in hot and fast.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO