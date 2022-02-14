ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant
Democrat-Herald
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThese leopard cats were rescued after being sold at a market in Pakistan, watch Rams safety Taylor Rapp propose to his girlfriend after the Super Bowl, and more of today's top videos. (9)...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

#Into The Wild#Driving School#Gender Stereotypes#Lapd#Iraqi
country1037fm.com

Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances. On April 30, the ban is lifted.
COLORADO STATE
KPLC TV

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore. Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction. “On a scale...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Indonesia crocodile freed from tyre after five years

A wild crocodile in Indonesia that was trapped in a tyre for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber ring and released back into the wild. Conservation workers have been trying to lure the stricken saltwater crocodile from a river since 2016, after residents of Palu city on Sulawesi island spotted the animal with a motorbike tyre wrapped around its neck.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Love off the Grid': Spider Sighting and a Shower Mishap Lead to Tension in Exclusive Clip

Things continue to get wild on discovery+'s new series Love Off The Grid, and fan-favorite couple Jen and Charlie are hitting a few snags after moving in together. In an exclusive clip ahead of Sunday, Jan. 6's episode, Jen struggles to adapt to life off the grid in Charlie's remote North Carolina cabin. While the lack of bathroom privacy can be assuaged with some homemade breakfast from Charlie, a clogged water pipe makes showering impossible for Jen.
TV SERIES

