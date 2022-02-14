Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.

