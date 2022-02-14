ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

By Jonathan Rizk, Steven Cohen
KREX
KREX
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bkc6_0eERZJw800

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. ( WDVM ) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October.

Do you see news happening around you? Submit a news tip to KREX

Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for the FBI. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer based at U.S. Navy yard in Washington.

He smuggled classified documents out over an extended time, making four dead drops of the intelligence. Once in Virginia, once in Pennsylvania and twice in Jefferson county West Virginia where he and his wife Dianna were arrested in October.

The FBI has video surveillance of the dead drops. So he wrapped a computer memory card. An SD card the size of a nickel in a peanut butter sandwich.

Today’s hearing was before U.S. Magistrate and U.S. District Judge Gina Grough must now hear Toebbe’s plea deal. We do not yet have a date for that hearing.

Meanwhile, Dianna Toebbe remains behind bars awaiting trial. She has been denied bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Man wanted in Colorado double homicide arrested in Kansas

(AP) A man wanted in a double homicide in suburban Denver has been arrested in central Kansas. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Colorado says on its Facebook page that 29-year-old Casey Devol, of Franktown, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Salina.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
WUSA9

Man pleads guilty to attacking Chipotle employees in Northeast

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty and will have to attend mental health treatment after two violent public attacks that happened in 2020. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Johnnie Williamson admitted to the two crimes, one of which was prosecuted as a hate crime.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Navy Yard#Fbi#U S Navy#Wdvm#Krex Toebbe#Sd#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Capitol rioter gets prison as feds reach 100 sentencings

A Seattle man who punched two police officers during last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Thursday, as the Justice Department reached a milestone in one of the largest federal investigations in American history. Mark Leffingwell, a 52-year-old military veteran who was wounded...
SEATTLE, WA
Shropshire Star

Judge’s ‘caveman’ son admits charges over US Capitol riot

Aaron Mostofsky was seen inside the Capitol wearing a fur costume and a bulletproof police vest. A New York City judge’s son who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest against Donald Trump’s presidential election loss has pleaded guilty to charges he stormed the US Capitol during the January 6 2021 insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
newbedfordguide.com

Two in Massachusetts plead guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy, allegedly sold Fentanyl to agent

A Boston man and woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to conspiracy and distribution charges involving fentanyl. Valentin Pujols, 35, and Katherine Olivares-Soto, a/k/a “Jessy,” 25, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count each of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Pujols and Olivares-Soto are scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 and May 24, 2022, respectively.
BOSTON, MA
Newsday

Ex-MS-13 gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in 2016 Brentwood murder

A former MS-13 gang leader apologized to the mother of a teenager whose killing he admitted orchestrating in 2016, saying he wished the murder had never happened. "I can’t return the son to the mother," Carlos Argueta said in Spanish to the mother of fellow gang member Jose Pena, before being sentenced to 30 years in prison by visiting Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bianco in federal court in Central Islip. "The only thing I can say is that I am sorry."
BRENTWOOD, NY
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy