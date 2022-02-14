ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Guilty as Sin': Jamie Raskin Promises Trump Will Answer for 'Crime Wave'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"Trump will get his comeuppance," said Raskin. "He's guilty as sin. He's a one-man crime...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 621

ROGUERUNNERS
18h ago

A "one man crime wave". Perfect description of the biggest mistake America has ever made! Hope his "comeuppance" is on the fast track. He hurts us more with every second . . .

Reply(88)
96
Sonia Iris
6h ago

come on now, where have you been. Even his hand picked attorney general said there is NO SIGN OF RIGGED ELECTION. THIS IS A HITLER TALKING POINT. READ YOUR HISTORY. How about the archives in his house. no matter you are closing your eyes.

Reply(10)
33
Bob Gould
8h ago

What Trump did wasn't conspiracy. It was TREASON PLAIN and simple. He has blood on his hands and he could care less! He cares about 2 things him &Putin his not so secret lover!!!!

Reply(10)
35
