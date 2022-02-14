Census officials report record year for Super Bowl snacking – Cache Valley Daily

Over the past half century, the U.S. went from being by far the biggest meat producer in the world to trailing China as a distant second. Today, the protein industry is confronted with a seismic innovation–the rise of alternative protein–that could again radically alter the world’s protein landscape. The alternative protein industry is growing quickly and has the potential to be the protein of the future. In China, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently included Cultivated meats and other alternative proteins like plant-based eggs as part of its 5-year blueprint for food security. Unfortunately, in the U.S., companies and government agencies are largely ignoring this revolutionary moment and are ceding an opportunity to lead the alternative protein industry to other countries. This strategy, or lack thereof, is antithetical to both our economic and security interests.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO