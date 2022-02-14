Census officials report record year for Super Bowl snacking – Cache Valley Daily

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Census officials report record year for Super Bowl snacking

 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Officials of the U.S. Census Bureau say that anyone feeling under the weather today can most likely blame the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean that federal bean counters are accusing famously tee-totaling Utahns of drinking too much during the annual Big Game. Instead, they’re...

KRMG

Tips for safe Super Bowl snacking

Millions of Americans will gather around their TVs on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl. Sitting in front of them will be a spread of food from wings to vegetable trays. But Laura Scott from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us there is a right and wrong way to snack.
FOOD & DRINKS
KXLY

How fruit and vegetable consumption varies by state

Many of us have heard of the importance of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which is vital to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions. Most American adults however aren’t getting enough fruits and vegetables despite the recent popularity of a more plant-based diet and lifestyle. Only 12.3% of Americans are eating fruit and 10% are eating a daily serving of veggies. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of vegetables daily.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Ice Cream Company Recalls All of Its Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Consumers with a hankering for ice cream should take a quick peak in their freezers, because The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.'s ice cream recall has been expanded. After first announcing the recall on Friday, Feb. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in an updated recall notice on Saturday, Feb. 12 that the company has expanded the recall to include all products manufactured at the facility due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
TheSpoon

Meat 2.0: An American Opportunity

Over the past half century, the U.S. went from being by far the biggest meat producer in the world to trailing China as a distant second. Today, the protein industry is confronted with a seismic innovation–the rise of alternative protein–that could again radically alter the world’s protein landscape. The alternative protein industry is growing quickly and has the potential to be the protein of the future. In China, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently included Cultivated meats and other alternative proteins like plant-based eggs as part of its 5-year blueprint for food security. Unfortunately, in the U.S., companies and government agencies are largely ignoring this revolutionary moment and are ceding an opportunity to lead the alternative protein industry to other countries. This strategy, or lack thereof, is antithetical to both our economic and security interests.
AGRICULTURE
WRAL News

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
AGRICULTURE
Alissa Rose

The grocery store shortages are coming again in the United States.

In the United States, approximately 12% of products, such as food, beverages, household cleaning, and personal hygiene, are out of stock, compared to 7-10% at regular times. The situation is getting worse day by day in the United States, especially in food items where out-of-stock levels have reached 15%.
kvnutalk

Avocados from Mexico imports suspended, and what that could mean for US consumers

The leading global producer of avocados is temporarily banned from sending the sought after fruit from Mexico to the U.S. Despite the demand for imported avocados, the U.S. government announced a ban “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Michoacán — the only state with U.S. market access — received a threatening message to an official cellphone, Mexico’s Agriculture Department Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
AGRICULTURE
mediafeed.org

Quick & healthy Super Bowl snacks

Game day is a big day for many in the U.S. Whether you are tailgating at a live game or looking to fill your tummy at half time in your living room, healthy and delicious snacks are the way to go. If you are hosting a Super Bowl party this...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Tyson Foods And The Poultry Industry May Be In Danger

Amid ongoing worldwide supply chain shortages, the American poultry industry is now facing another major hurdle in the form of a potential widespread outbreak of bird flu. According to The Washington Post, the federal government recently confirmed a number of outbreaks of a highly pathogenic form of bird flu, indicating that additional cross-country fowl infections could be found in the coming weeks.
INDIANA STATE

