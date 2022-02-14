ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Continued & Evolving Role of Digital Fax in Health Data Exchange

 2 days ago

Do you think fax is getting left behind as healthcare technology advances? Think again. It’s actually the opposite according to a new resource, The Continued...

How to Effectively Communicate Healthcare Cyber Risks to C-Suite Execs

- Effectively communicating healthcare cyber risks to C-suite executives is crucial to securing the vital cybersecurity resources needed to combat the multitude of data breaches and cyberattacks that torment the healthcare sector daily. But with other priorities that may take precedence, cybersecurity and IT teams may find it difficult to...
Silicon Republic

How has data science evolved to improve society?

AI thought leader Aruna Pattam discusses the wide-ranging applications of data science in society and the importance of diversity for the future of the industry. Data science draws on a large array of skills and expertise within the tech sphere. It uses statistics and mathematics, analytical modelling, machine learning and AI to analyse data and extract insights.
eMarketer

Digital health funding doubled in 2021

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿Worldwide, digital health companies struck 990 investment deals collectively in 2021, up about a quarter from 2020. While this flurry of deal-making is notable, what’s astounding is the﻿ $44.0 billion these firms raised, double what they took in the previous year.
morningbrew.com

The rise of digital health in five charts

A few years ago, the benefits of wearing a ring to track your heart rate and temperature might have seemed like something of interest to your gadget-obsessed cousin, but few others. But since 2020, organizations from the NBA to the Department of Defense have used Oura rings as part of...
dataversity.net

11 Intriguing Roles for Data Scientists in 2022

Data Science is a diverse field with an array of career and job options out there to pursue. The modern economy is dependent on data and data analysis so, naturally, data scientists are in high demand and enjoy good salary and job security prospects. With that in mind, below are 11 intriguing roles for data scientists in 2022.
healthleadersmedia.com

Cigna's Evernorth Continues Expansion of Mental Health and Other Digital Offerings

"[W]e expect continuing to improve access to care will play a crucial role in the health care delivery system post-pandemic," says Evernorth's behavioral health CMO. Cigna has expanded its virtual offerings by expanding its partnership with Meru Health, a provider of app-based digital mental health services. What began as a three-state pilot in 2020 has now grown, with Meru Health now the national health network of Cigna's health services division, Evernorth. The addition marks Cigna and Evernorth's growing digital offerings, which begin with MDLive online provider services and now include virtual-first health plans in selected markets.
automationworld.com

Digital Transformations and the Role of the Integrator

As 2022 unfolds we are finding that different clients are at different points of their journey along the road to data convergence between the manufacturing environment and the offices. Some end users are “getting it” when we talk about why IT/OT convergence is vital now and in the future. Clients want more data from the shop floor in order to make more impactful business decisions through analytics. What we continue to see being more of a challenge is grasping the ‘”how” and answering the question, “is our infrastructure up to the task of securely handling the data needs of industry 4.0 initiatives?.” How do end users get to a point where they are ready for what’s coming? We continue to advise clients that they need specialists involved who understand both the IT and the OT sides of the issue.
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
AMA

Practice innovation strategies: Digital health

Optimizing and sustaining telehealth in your practice is essential to support patient care. This collection of AMA STEPS Forward™ Practice Innovation Strategies offers proven approaches on how to implement digital health solutions and reduce technology-associated administrative burdens. Playbooks. The AMA Digital Health Playbook Series offers comprehensive, step-by-step guides to...
mhealthintelligence.com

How Digital Therapeutics Will Evolve in 2022 and Beyond

Digital therapeutics are evidence-based, clinically evaluated software and devices that can be used to treat an array of diseases and disorders, including pain, diabetes, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and asthma. This new category of medicine has been growing over the past decade, steadily adding research and real-world evidence to support...
High Point Enterprise

In this digital era, data is the key to everything.

The new currency is data, says Martin Castillo, Managing Director of Rest of Latin America (RLA), who talks about the importance of digital technology for companies of all sizes. "We are at the beginning of a digital transformation of unimaginable magnitude where the key to everything is data," says Martin...
Forbes

Data Prioritization In Digital Transformation Programs

Founder and Managing Principal of DBP Institute. I consult companies on how to transform technology and data into a valuable business asset. Businesses today recognize the strategic importance of digital capabilities to improve business performance and are increasingly embarking on digital transformation (DX) programs. According to Markets and Markets, the DX market size is expected to grow from $521.5 billion in 2021 to $1247.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. But what exactly is digital transformation? Fundamentally, DX is the adoption of digital capabilities to deliver value to the firm’s customers, leveraging technology, data, process and organizational change.
MedicalXpress

Impact of digital health interventions

Digital health interventions—delivered via technologies including text messages, apps and websites—are increasingly common for supporting chronic disease self-care. Although studies have focused on improving patient engagement with these interventions, limited research has addressed the association between engagement and clinical outcomes. Lyndsay Nelson, Ph.D., Andrew Spieker, Ph.D., and colleagues...
himss.org

Digital Health Transformation Report

On November 2nd, healthcare technology company Philips partnered with HIMSS to deliver the virtual Executive Think Tank, Leading the Journey to Digital Health Transformation. The session brought U.S. IT leaders together with facilitator Lisa Caplan, Executive VP, Technology and Innovation, HIMSS, and guest speaker Shez Partovi, MD, Chief Information & Strategy Officer, Phillips, to offer expert insights on how fartheir organizations have come – and, more importantly, how far they need to go.
Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
healthitsecurity.com

Importance of API Security in Healthcare Grows as Cyberattacks Increase

- API security is essential to healthcare cybersecurity as threat actors increasingly turn to APIs as an easy network entry point. In 2019, Gartner predicted that API attacks would become the most common attack vector by 2022. New research from Cequence confirmed that Gartner’s prediction might become a reality this year.
Healthcare IT News

Data-driven population health insights

Gaps in patient care contribute to declining health for preventable conditions and cost health systems millions of precious healthcare dollars. Furthermore, COVID-19-induced delays to standard preventive care and routine screenings have exacerbated gaps in patient care. Now, as organizations play catch up to understand patients’ current health status, they can’t afford to waste limited resources on inefficient care processes and guesswork.
Nature.com

Gut metagenome associations with extensive digital health data in a volunteer-based Estonian microbiome cohort

Microbiome research is starting to move beyond the exploratory phase towards interventional trials and therefore well-characterized cohorts will be instrumental for generating hypotheses and providing new knowledge. As part of the Estonian Biobank, we established the Estonian Microbiome Cohort which includes stool, oral and plasma samples from 2509 participants and is supplemented with multi-omic measurements, questionnaires, and regular linkages to national electronic health records. Here we analyze stool data from deep metagenomic sequencing together with rich phenotyping, including 71 diseases, 136 medications, 21 dietary questions, 5 medical procedures, and 19 other factors. We identify numerous relationships (n"‰="‰3262) with different microbiome features. In this study, we extend the understanding of microbiome-host interactions using electronic health data and show that long-term antibiotic usage, independent from recent administration, has a significant impact on the microbiome composition, partly explaining the common associations between diseases.
iwantabuzz.com

“Digital Champions” with Patti Brownsord from Grounded With Data

Each week on “Digital Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Patti Brownsord from Grounded With Data. To learn more, check out https://GroundedWithData.com. What is your company Elevator pitch when talking about your company?. We are a data analytics...
