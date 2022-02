Birds of prey are spectacular and majestic creatures. They are incredibly intelligent predators and can, and are, used in hunting. In fact, falconry is the term used to describe hunting that takes place by utilizing a bird of prey to hunt wild animals in their natural habitat. Obviously, to do this, the bird must be well trained. Someone who trains and hunts with a bird of prey is called a falconer.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO