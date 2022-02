Investors are back in strong demand for safe havens, amid increasing global geopolitical tensions, led by expectations of a Russian-European war. Accordingly, the USD/JPY currency pair returned to the vicinity of the support 115.00 at the beginning of this week's trading. Besides the situation in Europe, expectations of a US interest rate hike still support the strength of the US dollar in the forex market. More recently, the worsening inflation picture has generated a range of opinions from Federal Reserve policy makers about how quickly they should raise US interest rates starting at their next meeting in March.

