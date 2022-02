FOREST, Va. --- Men's lacrosse is the first spring sport to feature in a weekly release this season as it joins basketball in reporting for Week 24. Seven lax teams were in action over the weekend with some strong performances the continued high quality we have come to expect from basketball. Those earning ODAC Athlete of the Week awards for Monday, February 14, include (pictured from left): Olivia Weinel from Shenandoah women's basketball, Gage Turner from Randolph-Macon men's lacrosse, and Buzz Anthony from R-MC men's basketball.

