U.S. Politics

Afternoon Brief, February 14th

By Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA crunch meeting of the European Parliament could cast the terrible shadow of temperance across Europe…. What happens on rural winery properties has been controversial in Napa...

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Unveils New J. Lohr Monterey Roots Tier

Iconic images of cool-climate Monterey County reflected in new releases of J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling and J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié. J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is proud to unveil J. Lohr Monterey Roots, a new tier of wines spotlighting J. Lohr’s history of excellence in viticulture and winemaking in Monterey County. In establishing the new tier, J. Lohr’s award-winning J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling and J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié have migrated from the J. Lohr Estates portfolio of wines to J. Lohr Monterey Roots.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
State
California State
Organisers Ace A-List International Speakers for Wine Tourism Conference

15 February – Top-name international speakers like UK media celebrity and wine educator Joe Fattorini and US digital maven, data specialist and pioneer of wine e-commerce Paul Mabray will share the platform with other leading offshore and local specialists at next month’s in-person Wine Tourism Conference. Organised to...
DRINKS
Wine Closures—An Open Discussion

There are a plethora of closure options for producers—all of which have different strengths and weaknesses in terms of the ability to preserve wine for long or short periods, consumer perception, and environmental impact. We spoke to vintners to find out which closures they favor, and why. — By...
DRINKS
Robust Educational Program Takes Shape for Vinexpo America and Drinks America, March 9-10

PORTLAND, Maine – Feb. 15, 2022 – — With less than one month to go beforeVinexpo America and Drinks America bring the world’s wine and spirits trade together at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, March 9-10, organizers for the joint trade-only expos are putting the finishing touches on a robust schedule of educational programming and networking opportunities. Just announced are a lineup of thought-provoking sessions at The Buzz, and the addition of three master classes that will take attendees on a deep dive into the wines of Chile, Provence and the Czech Republic, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Municipal Calendar Week of February 14th 2022

Primary market activity has plateaued after rising inflation levels and geopolitical tensions have sparked concerns among investors throughout the capital markets. As investors navigate a complex and evolving new issue landscape, primary volumes have recently drifted lower as accounts assess higher yields associated with new issue paper offered from state and local governments. With market attention geared toward economic activity, last week's consumer price index report affirmed the steep rise in costs for basic goods and services nationwide after peaking to historical highs of 7.5% in January. The pace of inflation continues to place greater strain on national economic recovery, stemming from the Fed's flexible mentality surrounding new money injection into the economy after ~40% of all U.S. dollars were printed within a year time span. While the Fed originally viewed inflation as a temporary environment, recent inflation data has naturally shifted the tone and future actions surrounding monetary and fiscal policy, with nearly half of the market forecasting a 50bp rate hike in March to combat surging inflation nationwide. As market-wide volatility persists, new issue financing activities have fluctuated in response to wider-movements across US treasuries stemming from last week's UST sell off triggered by global fears over a potential Russia-Ukraine conflict. Muni benchmarks outperformed the trajectory of treasuries last week, widening by 15-21bps across the curve with Muni/UST ratios climbing higher to 82% in the 10YR and 90% in the 30YR. As investors monitor evolving market dynamics, climbing yields in addition to recent mutual fund outflows and subdued trading action has presented challenges across the primary arena as state and local governments seek to address financing needs.
ECONOMY
Domaine Carneros Announces 2022 Scholarship and Mentorship Programming with University of California Davis, the Culinary Institute of America, and Bâtonnage Forum

CEO prioritizes mentorship and scholarship as part of winery’s core tenets. Domaine Carneros, the Napa Valley based premier producer of sparkling wine, proudly announces a 2022 program of mentorship and scholarship for deserving diverse professionals seeking training and financial support to grow professionally within the wine industry. Grounded in the winery’s philosophy of visionary female leadership, CEO Remi Cohen framed out Domaine Carneros’ commitment to the advancement of diversity, via several programs. The goal? To offer diverse professionals the pathways to success for realizing their career goals.
Eileen Gu Is An American

There is no one like Eileen Gu. The 18-year-old American-born Olympic skier representing her mother’s birth country of China, who won gold in freestyle skiing big air last week and silver in slopestyle on Tuesday, and will seek a third medal in the halfpipe on Friday, has lived a singular life. The details of this life–and the mysteries–can be arranged almost by rote to form a number of particular narratives. The daughter of a Chinese immigrant and single mother, she’s an underdog American success story. Born and raised in a wealthy San Francisco enclave with all the trappings afforded to the American elite, she ungratefully rejected her home country to compete for China. She’s a paragon of women’s empowerment, hoping to inspire women in China to be fearless. She’s an opportunist, capitalizing on China’s vast and growing market potential. She’s a striver, just getting her bag in this capitalist world. She’s a witting or unwitting pawn for the soft-power diplomacy of a repressive regime. She’s a girlboss, jet-setting all over the world and spending her birthday on a yacht in Dubai. She’s a kid who deferred her Stanford admission and is just figuring out her life.
MUSIC
Rove asks why White House is sending Harris to Munich

Fox News contributor Karl Rove expressed confusion over why the White House decided to send Vice President Kamala Harris to the Munich Security Conference on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday. KARL ROVE: "The good news, though, is that the Munich Security Conference will be attended by a large number of U.S....
POTUS
Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book

Deborah Birx, who served as an adviser in the Trump administration at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will release a memoir in April focusing on her time in the White House, AP reports. Driving the news: Birx, a respected physician and diplomat who faced criticism for not pushing back...
POTUS
Monday’s Mini-Report, 2.14.22

* As the threat of a Russian invasion looms: “Ukraine appeared to offer and then retract a major concession to Russia amid increasingly feverish attempts by some world leaders to prevent war from breaking out in Europe.”. * On a. : “President Joe Biden on Saturday warned Russian President...
POLITICS

