Afternoon Brief, February 14th

Primary market activity has plateaued after rising inflation levels and geopolitical tensions have sparked concerns among investors throughout the capital markets. As investors navigate a complex and evolving new issue landscape, primary volumes have recently drifted lower as accounts assess higher yields associated with new issue paper offered from state and local governments. With market attention geared toward economic activity, last week's consumer price index report affirmed the steep rise in costs for basic goods and services nationwide after peaking to historical highs of 7.5% in January. The pace of inflation continues to place greater strain on national economic recovery, stemming from the Fed's flexible mentality surrounding new money injection into the economy after ~40% of all U.S. dollars were printed within a year time span. While the Fed originally viewed inflation as a temporary environment, recent inflation data has naturally shifted the tone and future actions surrounding monetary and fiscal policy, with nearly half of the market forecasting a 50bp rate hike in March to combat surging inflation nationwide. As market-wide volatility persists, new issue financing activities have fluctuated in response to wider-movements across US treasuries stemming from last week's UST sell off triggered by global fears over a potential Russia-Ukraine conflict. Muni benchmarks outperformed the trajectory of treasuries last week, widening by 15-21bps across the curve with Muni/UST ratios climbing higher to 82% in the 10YR and 90% in the 30YR. As investors monitor evolving market dynamics, climbing yields in addition to recent mutual fund outflows and subdued trading action has presented challenges across the primary arena as state and local governments seek to address financing needs.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO