Weather: Temperatures warmer than usual with rain on the way for Thursday

The weather rollercoaster begins, with pretty much everything coming in one day. We start off the day with rain and temperatures above freezing after seeing heavy rain in the overnight hours. The latest Situation Report says we will see a changeover to freezing rain and we could see .01 to .1 inches of freezing rain today and then snowfall after that with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow for our area. We will see temperatures falling to the mid 20s by 5 pm this afternoon. We will also see north winds gusting better than 35 miles per hour today. We’ll see snow and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 9. We will have sunshine on Friday and a high of 33.

20 HOURS AGO