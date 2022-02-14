ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Temperatures warmer than usual with rain on the way for Thursday

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be...

www.wbal.com

WLUC

Widespread snow comes tomorrow

Lake effect snow will continue today in the north. Our next round of widespread snow comes tomorrow with a clipper system diving in from Canada. The snow starts in the western counties by mid-morning and spreads east during the day. Hazards will include slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Winds will increase by the evening with gusts in excess of 40mph. Then, lake effect snow continues Saturday morning. Snow amounts will mainly be around 1-3″ with areas west/east pushing around 5″.
ENVIRONMENT
vandaliaradio.com

Rain, Freezing Rain and Snow on the way for today

The weather rollercoaster begins, with pretty much everything coming in one day. We start off the day with rain and temperatures above freezing after seeing heavy rain in the overnight hours. The latest Situation Report says we will see a changeover to freezing rain and we could see .01 to .1 inches of freezing rain today and then snowfall after that with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow for our area. We will see temperatures falling to the mid 20s by 5 pm this afternoon. We will also see north winds gusting better than 35 miles per hour today. We’ll see snow and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 9. We will have sunshine on Friday and a high of 33.
WESH

Warm With Isolated Showers

We gradually warm up the temperatures through late week. We’ll climb to the mid 80s both today and tomorrow nearing record heat. A cold front late Friday will bring rain showers Friday. A few showers could linger into Saturday. Sunday looks to be drier. Both weekend days will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 70s. We'll be back in the 80s by early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Chilly & Breezy Today, Bundle Up! -Isabella Hulsizer

Temperatures kick off with a chilly start, and struggle to warm up. The highest we’ll reach across the region today will be the teens. We’ll have lulls of clouds and sun, plus breezy winds. Tonight, bitter cold descends, dropping our temperatures to the negatives, reminding us that it’s still winter!
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLTV

Thursday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through East Texas this morning right near sunrise. One or two storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and small hail. The rain will quickly end by late morning and skies will clear this afternoon. A cold front arrives midday with blustery northwest winds and temperatures will fall from the 60s this morning into the 40s by late afternoon. Friday starts out cold with temperatures in the 20s and will only warm into the 50s by afternoon. Sunshine continues into the weekend with a gradual warming trend. Then, rain chances return early next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

Thursday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun

The Tribune

National Weather Service: Sun and warmer temperatures through weekend

Following a cold and snowy start to the morning Thursday, clear skies and sunshine were out by early afternoon following Wednesday’s snow event that brought a little more than 2 inches of snow to the Greeley area. The National Weather Service in the Denver/Boulder office calls for a high...
GREELEY, CO
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Gusty winds, warmer temperatures

Look for strong winds across much of the Southland as temperatures begin to warm up Thursday. Wind warnings and advisories are in place through Thursday afternoon for some areas. The gusty winds are expected to die down by Friday as mostly clear skies and warm conditions continue. Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are forecast […]
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

A slow warm-up today with overnight snow

Today: A slow warm-up today as a warm front moves in this afternoon through the overnight. Late afternoon temps will range from the single digits in the NE to the 30s in the SW. Southerly winds will become slightly breezy at 10-20 MPH. A chance for afternoon snow in NW ND.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Winter returns, icy patches, cold wind

FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 10 A.M. / CENTRAL OHIO A strong storm system over northern New England brought a soaking rain that turned to ice and snow overnight across much of Ohio, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s. Watch out for morning slick spots where there is residual moisture, especially on untreated surfaces. Areal flood warnings […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Flood warnings issued in parts of Miami Valley; Dry weekend ahead

A Flood Warning has been issued for Clark and Greene County until 10 a.m. Friday. THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy skies this morning along with cold temperatures. Morning lows fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. There could be some slick spots, especially on untreated roadways further north and west, where we had a longer duration of wintry precipitation yesterday evening and overnight said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warmer and breezy Thursday ahead of overnight cold front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will definitely feel more like spring outside this Thursday, but the dry and mild weather pattern won’t stick around for long. It won’t be as cold Thursday morning as temperatures will start in the mild 40s and 50s! Despite the cloudy skies overhead, we are anticipating a warm-up for the day. Breezy south winds will help temperatures reach the 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Spring Outlook: Warmer Than Usual for Many Due to Lingering La Niña

March through May is expected to be warmer than usual from the Southwest to the Southeast. However, parts of the Northwest and northern Rockies may be chilly this spring. A lingering La Niña is one factor that may influence spring weather. Spring is expected to be warmer than average...
ENVIRONMENT

