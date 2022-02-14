Carolina Herrera brings splashes of color on Valentine's Day

There's been lots of talk about "gorgeous gorgeous girls"—a TikTok phrase with 240 million clicks and counting—and what they do to secure their allure. One shortcut, if you can pay for it, is a runway confection from Carolina Herrera. The womenswear label is now helmed by Wes Gordon, though Mrs. Herrera is very much alive, well, and sitting in her own front row to monitor the situation. (I believe this is what the kids call "a flex.") She was joined by White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario, teen whisperer Sabrina Carpenter, and Mother of Dragons (sorry, of Influencers!) Chiara Ferragni; a certified trio of prettiness that can sometimes seem like it's from another planet.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO