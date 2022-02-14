ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mattress Mack’ loses record $9.5M Super Bowl bet

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 22 hours ago

( The Hill ) – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, lost a record $9.5 million in a Super Bowl LVI bet, Chron.com reported .

McIngvale, a regular participant in the world of sports gambling, placed a $4.5 million wager for the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl last week.

Kupp’s late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

McIngvale initially placed his wager when the Bengals covered the spread for the contest, but the furniture owner placed a bet for the team to actually win the contest instead of covering the spread.

The Bengals, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, were 4.5-point underdogs in their big game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Chron.com

Gallery Furniture customers who purchased a mattress set or reclining furniture priced at $3,000 or more would’ve received their money back if Cincinnati won the contest.

If the Bengals won the game, McIngvale would have won more than $7.7 million in earnings, Chron.com reported.

Auburn falls to No. 2 in AP Top 25

The Bengals lost to the Rams, 23-20, on Sunday night. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Throughout this year, McIngvale has lost $15.4 million on sports gambling, losing wagers on NFL playoff match-ups and the college football national championship game.

McIngvale won a $3.46 million best last year when he correctly wagered that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Chron.com reported.

Auburn falls to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.
AUBURN, AL
Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
Ja'Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
Rams' Super Bowl Championship parade to be held Wednesday

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions once again for the first time in 22 years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, and the celebrations are only just beginning. On Monday, officials announced that the Rams' Super Bowl LVI...
Super Cooper! Kupp leads Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory

Los Angeles won its first NFL championship since the 1983 season and third all-time Sunday as Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with one minute, 25 seconds to play to give the Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Rams benefit from controversial holding call in Super Bowl win

The Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and they did so with the help of the officiating crew. The Bengals were leading 20-16 with less than two minutes remaining and looked like they might come up with a huge stop in the red zone. Logan Wilson batted a pass down that was intended for Cooper Kupp on 3rd-and-8, but the Bengals linebacker was called for holding. While Wilson did appear to grab Kupp’s jersey, hardly any flags were thrown the entire game. Yet, what looked like minimal contact led to a huge call.
