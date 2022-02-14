Prep boys wrestling roundup: La Grande takes home district crown

SISTERS — The La Grande boys wrestling team dominated the field this weekend, taking first place at the OSAA 4A Special District 4 Championships at Sisters High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Tigers tallied 447 points and topped the field of eight schools. La Grande was over 140 points ahead of second-place Baker.

Seven wrestlers won their weight classes for the Tigers, while 18 earned top-four finishes to qualify for the state tournament.

“We had some amazing things happen and it was kind of one of those things where some of our kids caught lightning in a bottle,” head coach Klel Carson said.

Sophomore Mason Wolcott got things started on a high note, taking first place in the 106-pound division by defeating Baker/Powder Valley’s Joey Duncan by fall. Freshman Bobby Gulzow defeated Ontario’s Nick Sandberg in the fourth-place match to earn state qualification.

Sophomore Kai Carson took home top marks at 120, defeating teammate Landon Perry in the championship match. Both wrestlers will earn a spot in the state tournament after taking first and second at districts.

La Grande recorded another one-two punch at the 126-pound weight class, earning the top two spots. Sophomore Tavian Kehr took home first place and sophomore Jaxson Leaonard earned second.

“Everybody wrestld to their potential,” Klel Carson said. “Everybody gave us a shot in a couple weeks.”

Junior Brysen Penaloza was another first-place La Grande wrestler, taking home the top prize at the 132-pound division. Penaloza defeated McLoughlin/Weston McEwen’s Cooper Yenson by fall in the championship match.

At the 138-pound level, junior Joshua Collins defeated junior teammate Dominick Carratello in the championship match. The duo of Tigers will hope for similar success at the state tournament.

“I feel like we have a lot of depth this year, where we’re wrestling each other in the finals,” Klel Carson said.

Senior Braden Carson took home another district title at the 145-pound division, defeating Sisters’ Ben Cooper in the first-place match.

Ridge Kehr and Jared Isaacson both earned state qualifications at 152. Ridge Kehr placed third and Isaacson earned fourth place.

At 160, junior Eli Bisenius came up just short of first place. Bisenius worked his way through to the championship match and placed second overall. Senior MyKail Foster placed third in the weight class.

La Grande was strong at 170, taking the top two spots. Junior Wyatt Livingston placed first and junior Cole Shafer took second overall.

Junior Jarett Armstrong took the runner-up spot at 182. Armstrong came up just short of Madras’s Reece White in the championship match.

Senior Brody MacMillan rounded out La Grande’s state qualifiers at the 195-pound division, taking first place. MacMillan defeated Baker/Powder Valley’s Gauge Bloomer by fall in the championship match.

La Grande will now have a two-week period off before traveling to Turner to compete in the 4A State Championship at Cascade High School. Wrestling is set to take place throughout the day on Feb. 26.

“To have that confidence and knowing that they're tough guys gives them a mental edge,” Klel Carson said. “We just need to train hard for the next couple weeks.”