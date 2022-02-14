Joby Aviation partners on air taxis with Toyota and All Nippon Airways

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) rose 4% aftermarket on its partnership with ANA Holdings to bring aerial ridesharing services to Japan. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) also joined the partnership, with the intention of exploring opportunities such as ground-based transportation. ANA and Joby will collaborate on all aspects of establishing this form of transportation,...
ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, has partnered with eVTOL start-up Joby to bring an aerial ridesharing service to Japan. California-based company Joby is developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft with a maximum range of 150 miles and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. The piloted aircraft aims to make “convenient, emissions-free air travel an everyday reality”, and has a low noise profile which would allow it to access built-up areas.
This week, Joby Aviation and ANA HOLDINGS—parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA)—announced their joint efforts to establish aerial ridesharing services in Japan. The collaboration includes infrastructure development, air traffic management, pilot training, and meeting regulatory requirements to begin operations with Joby’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. Toyota Motor Corporation will join the efforts to explore integration with ground transportation.
UK-based vertical aerospace has joined forces with italian manufacturer leonardo to develop the carbon composite fuselage for VX4 eVTOL aircraft. as announced, the two companies are to work together on optimizing lightweight composite structures, modular design, systems installation, and structural testing for the VX4. furthermore, vertical and leonardo mentioned that the collaboration may scale up to mass production of 2,000 Vx4 eVTOL annually.
Volocopter has secured a commitment for up to $1 billion in financing to build its fleet of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicles. The German startup has entered into an agreement in principle with lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) to finance the aircraft. “The... Subscription...
Fuel is an important point of discussion in the aviation industry, with its varying price affecting airline costs and profits every quarter. But what exactly is this fuel made out of? What are there different types of aviation fuel? Here's a quick guide. Which jet?. Today, commercial aircraft use jet...
California-based Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is partnering with telecommunications giant SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to bring a zero-emissions air taxi service to South Korea. Both companies have signed a strategic agreement to support South Korea’s 2020 urban air mobility plan known as K-UAM. An announcement Sunday offered details of the partnership....
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, “SKT”), South Korea’s leading telecommunications company, and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY, “Joby”), a California-based company developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically (eVTOL), today announced they will work together to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea.
All Nippon Airways (ANA) has increased fuel surcharges as of February 2022, which isn’t great news for those booking award travel to & from Japan through many frequent flyer programs. Then again, for most this is a moot point, given that Japan’s borders continue to remain closed. All...
Boeing and its subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences will modify the test plane, a Saab 340B aircraft powered by GE CT7-9B turboprop engines. [Courtesy: Boeing]. GE Aviation and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have announced a partnership under a NASA project to begin a hybrid-electric flight test demonstration program. GE Aviation, as part of...
At the Transformative Vertical Flight 2022 conference last week, startup Kittyhawk showed off the latest prototype of its Heaviside 2, an aircraft it believes can serve as the workhorse for a fleet of self-flying taxis that ultimately will be affordable to many. The Heaviside 2 is a single-passenger EVTOL --...
Fortune‘s coverage of Rolls-Royce’s push into electric flight:Inside the Rolls-Royce plane that just smashed the electric-flight speed record. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, the enginemaker known for powering Airbus SE and Boeing Co. workhorse jets, expects a fully-electric small aircraft in three to five years, a top executive said. The...
Today, aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group confirmed that it has firmed up an order for 20 Airbus A220 aircraft. The order was announced in Singapore ahead of tomorrow's opening of the airshow. It wasn't immediately clear whether the order was for the smaller -100, the larger -300, or a mix of the two.
Two American Airlines flights were forced to divert Sunday after separate incidents involving unruly passengers, including one in which officials say a man tried to open an aircraft door. Flight 1775 left Los Angeles at 9:17 a.m. Pacific time and was en route to Reagan National Airport near Washington when...
South Korea is about to get an air taxi service, courtesy of a partnership between California-based eVTOL startup Joby Aviation and South Korean telecommunication giant SK Telecom (SKT). This agreement will see a “revolutionary form of transportation” developed in line with the 2020 South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and...
Joby Aviation is one of a number of manufacturers working on an electric air taxi. The tech has potential, but is years away from commercialization. There is also significant competition in this subsector. What happened. January was a tough month for a lot of speculative, unprofitable stocks, but Joby Aviation...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp (AL.N) said on Monday it would lease 25 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets to Malaysia Airlines' parent to be delivered between early 2023 and 2026 through the lessor's orderbook with the manufacturer. Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Izham Ismail said in a...
Researchers at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University helped bring the goal of widespread drone delivery service and air taxis closer to fruition recently, by flying small un-crewed aircraft systems (sUAS) along simulated delivery routes in Florida. The exercise proved the viability of the hyperlocal weather-prediction tools needed to fly autonomous systems in populated areas.
