Joby Aviation partners on air taxis with Toyota and All Nippon Airways

ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, has partnered with eVTOL start-up Joby to bring an aerial ridesharing service to Japan. California-based company Joby is developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft with a maximum range of 150 miles and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. The piloted aircraft aims to make “convenient, emissions-free air travel an everyday reality”, and has a low noise profile which would allow it to access built-up areas.

15 HOURS AGO