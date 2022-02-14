ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joby Aviation partners on air taxis with Toyota and All Nippon Airways

By Cromwell Schubarth
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota has invested $400 million in Joby. The carmaker...

Seekingalpha.com

Joby Aviation rises 4% aftermarket on partnership with ANA to bring air taxis to Japan

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) rose 4% aftermarket on its partnership with ANA Holdings to bring aerial ridesharing services to Japan. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) also joined the partnership, with the intention of exploring opportunities such as ground-based transportation. ANA and Joby will collaborate on all aspects of establishing this form of transportation,...
businesstraveller.com

ANA partners with eVTOL company to bring flying taxis to Japan

ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, has partnered with eVTOL start-up Joby to bring an aerial ridesharing service to Japan. California-based company Joby is developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft with a maximum range of 150 miles and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. The piloted aircraft aims to make “convenient, emissions-free air travel an everyday reality”, and has a low noise profile which would allow it to access built-up areas.
aviationtoday.com

Joby’s New ANA, SK Telecom Partnerships Will Introduce Air Taxis in Japan and South Korea

This week, Joby Aviation and ANA HOLDINGS—parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA)—announced their joint efforts to establish aerial ridesharing services in Japan. The collaboration includes infrastructure development, air traffic management, pilot training, and meeting regulatory requirements to begin operations with Joby’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. Toyota Motor Corporation will join the efforts to explore integration with ground transportation.
