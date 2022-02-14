ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Commercial Human Spaceflight Takes Another Big Step

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 1 day ago

"Today Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), announced the Polaris Program, a first-of-its-kind effort to rapidly advance human spaceflight capabilities, while continuing...

nasawatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Space Junk That Will Hit Moon Is Likely From China, Not SpaceX

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A piece of space junk that is on track to crash into the Moon next month is likely a booster from a Chinese lunar mission, and not the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as originally reported by VICE and other publications. The spacecraft is on track to impact the far side of the Moon on March 4, which will make it the first artificial object to unintentionally hit the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Billionaire who flew to orbit with SpaceX buys three new missions to space

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who flew to Earth orbit on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule last year, plans to fly with SpaceX again. Today, Isaacman announced that he’s purchased three additional upcoming flights with SpaceX, a series of missions called “Polaris” that would take him deeper into space on the company’s spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Spaceflight#Earth#The Polaris Program#Inspiration4
The Independent

SpaceX announces three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since walking on the Moon

SpaceX is launching three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since they walked on the Moon.Its Starship craft will take entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who sponsored the company’s Inspiration4 mission last September, on another mission called Polaris.Joining Mr Isaacman will be veteran Air Force fighter pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX operations engineer Sarah Gillis and engineer Anna Menon who will act as the onboard medical officer. Two of these individuals will make the first commercial spacewalk.“We’re going to go farther into space than humans have gone since we’ve last walked on the moon,” Mr Isaacman told Today.There...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Rocket set to hit Moon was built by China, not SpaceX, say astronomers

Astronomy experts say they originally misread the secrets of the night sky last month: it turns out that a rocket expected to crash into the Moon in early March was built by China, not SpaceX. A rocket will indeed strike the lunar surface on March 4, but contrary to what had been announced, it was built not by Elon Musk's company, but by Beijing, experts now say. The rocket is now said to be 2014-065B, the booster for the Chang'e 5-T1, launched in 2014 as part of the Chinese space agency's lunar exploration program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Whose rocket is going to hit the Moon? The space debris culprit, revealed

On March 4 around 7:25 am Eastern time, a spent rocket booster is going to crash into the Moon. But it’s not the booster we thought it was. Initial calculations by a group of amateur skywatchers implicated one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets as the impending impactor. That had everyone from Twitter commentators to the European Space Agency taking shots at the spaceflight company and its founder Elon Musk for despoiling our orbital companion. (The ESA slyly notes that, while their recent launch of the James Webb Space Telescope followed a similar orbit, “its upper stage has already evaded a comparable fate thanks to a specifically developed and qualified maneuver.”)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Washington Post

Jared Isaacman, who led the first all-private astronaut mission to orbit, has commissioned 3 more flights from SpaceX

BOCA CHICA, Tex. — Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur who led the first all-private-citizen crew to orbit in September, has commissioned three additional spaceflight missions in what amounts to a privately funded space program with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Like NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs at the dawn...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

SpaceX to launch three additional private missions

SpaceX is planning to launch at least three private missions in the coming years, culminating in the first crewed flight of the company's Starship next-generation rocket. Why it matters: These privately-funded missions — collectively known as the Polaris program — are further evidence that private companies are now occupying a domain once reserved for the wealthiest nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Virgin Galactic may beat SpaceX and Blue Origin in one crucial category

Virgin Galactic is taking its space tourism ambitions to the next level, announcing that 1,000 tickets for trips aboard its space-touching aircraft were for sale on Wednesday. The price point for the brief trips to the edge of space — $450,000 each — may push the Richard Branson-owned company, which can be seen as the third-place firm behind SpaceX and Blue Origin when it comes to hype into the pole position in the private space race.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of Orbit

As part of SpaceX’s mission to provide high-speed internet from space, the company has put almost 2,000 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit in recent years. But the latest launch on February 3 sent a batch of 49 satellites straight into a solar storm. At least 40 satellites have already been knocked out of commission, Robin George Andrews reports for the New York Times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy