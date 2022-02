As the legend goes, Elvis Presley and the Beatles met just one time as a group, and onlookers of the meet-and-greet recently shared some fun memories of the event. Two of the bestselling musical acts of all time, Presley and the Beatles met in Los Angeles in 1965 in Presley’s Bel-Air home. Obviously, the Fab Four from England would have been young up-and-comers in the mid-1960s; so to meet Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, in his own house must have been a surreal experience.

