Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for a look at the world and challenges that await in Infernax, the retro action-adventure game that is available now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In Infernax, go on an adventure with Alcedor, young Duke of Upel, freshly returned from battle. Sadly, the land he has returned to is now a shadow of the home he left. Evil has cast a pall over this once prosperous place, and the people cower in fear of the unspeakable things that now ravage the countryside. This, of course, is most inconvenient. Join Alcedor as he gets knee-deep in problem-solving, to wrest control of these lands back from the forces of darkness.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO