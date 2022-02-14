ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 21 hours ago

Ball of Mud is an item in Pokemon Legends:...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Tips - Things Pokemon Legends Arceus Doesn't Tell You

From little “quality of life” things — like simple ways to change your Pokemons’ nicknames or how to swap a Pokemon’s moveset at will — to more useful tips — like earning extra research points or the best ways to handle Frenzied and Alpha Pokemon — and even walking around in a first-person view, this page contains some of the most noteworthy things that you may not realize are possible in Pokemon Legends: Arceus!
Elden Ring Preorders Are Already Down to £40 Before Release

Elden Ring is one of the biggest and most anticipated games of the month, and probably the whole of 2022 as well. It's a huge game, and you can preorder it for just £40 right now. Yes, I didn't stutter, preorders are down to as little as £40 before the release day of February (see here).
Tips and Tricks - Things Sifu Doesn't Tell You

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. Whilst Sifu does a good job at showing you the ropes, there are a few things that are worth knowing before you begin your epic journey for revenge. From a practice mode to shortcuts you might not even know existed, you'll find invaluable information to prepare you below.
gamepur.com

Steely Lucario request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

You are so strong that even Lucario can sense your fearsome aura. This must mean that you are a worthy enough trainer to take Lucario on. Meet Rye and Lucario at the training grounds and see who has the stronger aura. Here is how you complete the Steely Lucario request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
gamepur.com

Gone Astray… in the Icelands request guide – Pokemon Legends Arceus

Oh no! There has been a mix-up. Zeke has run off to look for Wanda in the Alabaster Icelands, however, Wanda never actually left. It’s time to rescue Zeke instead. Use Ursaluna to track him down and bring him home safely. Here is how you complete the Gone Astray… in the Icelands request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
gamepur.com

Wurmple's Evolved request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Beauregard’s Wurmple has finally evolved into Cascoon, but he can’t seem to be able to tell it apart from a Silcoon. As a part of the Survey Corps, it is up to you to show Beauregard that his Wurmple evolved into a Cascoon. Time to hunt down a Silcoon. Here is how you complete the Wurmple’s Evolved request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
The Counterpart - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 23 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the first part of the mission "The Counterpart" 00:00: Opening 05:11: The Origin Ore 08:17: Battle Against Charm 12:41: Reporting to Laventon 14:47: The Origin Ball 21:18: Battle Against Dialga 25:10: Dialga Caught For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
Sticky Glob

A Sticky Glob is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's how to craft Sticky Glob, where to buy Sticky Glob, and generally how to use Sticky Glob in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Choice Dumpling

Choice Dumpling is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's where to find Choice Dumpling, how to craft Choice Dumpling, and generally how to use Choice Dumpling in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Infernax - Launch Trailer

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for a look at the world and challenges that await in Infernax, the retro action-adventure game that is available now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. In Infernax, go on an adventure with Alcedor, young Duke of Upel, freshly returned from battle. Sadly, the land he has returned to is now a shadow of the home he left. Evil has cast a pall over this once prosperous place, and the people cower in fear of the unspeakable things that now ravage the countryside. This, of course, is most inconvenient. Join Alcedor as he gets knee-deep in problem-solving, to wrest control of these lands back from the forces of darkness.
Super Dungeon Maker - Early Access Steam Launch Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at dungeon creation and more in Super Dungeon Maker, the Zelda-inspired level editor game that is available now in Steam Early Access. Learn more about the game on its Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622800/Super_Dungeon_Maker/
Super Mario RPG Director Would Like to Make a Sequel and Retire

Super Mario RPG game director Chihiro Fujioka wants to make a sequel – and then retire. During an interview with MinnMax, Fujioka said that he wants to return to Super Mario RPG as his final game. “So, in my career I’ve been involved in a lot of games and...
Elden Ring Wiki Guide

"A poor, purposeless sod, naked as they day they were born. A nice club is all they have." A returning fan favorite of those who just want to punish themselves (or want to be free to choose their own path), the Wretch is your classic naked, club-wielded maniac. Starting at...
The Sims 4 Wiki Guide

Curses are a type of negative magic that your Spellcaster Sim can be inflicted with in The Sims 4: Realm of Magic. They range from being haunted to having bad hygiene permanently. This guide teaches you all about Curses, including all Curses and what they do, how to avoid getting...
Side Quests

IGN's Dying Light 2 complete side quest guide and walkthrough will lead you through every side quest found in all the districts in The City. Set many years after the first game, Dying Light 2 follows a man named Aiden Caldwell on his search for his lost sister and the man who experimented on them both. Wandering the world as a "Pilgrim" after the zombie virus that devastated Harran expanded across the globe, Aiden's search has led him to the walled city of Villedor, a place that was initially spared from the virus, until scientists within the city let the virus escape.
How to a Get Bow

The bow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is one of the most effective weapons when fighting from a distance. You can even have fun with it by mixing and matching arrows that have different effects. And it'll never break down on you, so as long as you have arrows, you can shoot your bow for as long as you want. To get the bow, you're going to need to do a few things first. But don't worry because, in this guide for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, we'll tell you everything you'll need to know.
Polygon

The 14 best Game Boy Advance games

Nintendo has a long and storied history with handheld video games, but few of its devices have as gilded a library as the Game Boy Advance. As the middle child of the Nintendo handheld legacy, the Game Boy Advance acts as a bridge from the handhelds that were, proving to players that handheld games could be more than puzzles or side-scrollers with simplistic graphics. With one foot in the past and another in the present, it’s a console that helped pave the way for the innovative Nintendo DS and 3DS and, eventually, the Nintendo Switch itself.
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 20. Play as Starkiller, secret apprentice to Darth Vader, on a mission to hunt down and destroy the Jedi. Dive into a riveting Star Wars story featuring devastating Force power and lightsaber combos, multiplayer Duel Mode, and support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con motion controls.
