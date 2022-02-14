ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CISA Warns Orgs to Prep for Potential Russian Cyberattacks

By Dan Gunderman
inforisktoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued a "Shields Up" alert to U.S. organizations to protect against potential retaliatory cyberattacks at the hands of the Russians - especially if the Biden administration intervenes in the country's conflict with Ukraine, where Russia has massed some 100,000 troops. In...

www.inforisktoday.com

