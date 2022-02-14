ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

People On The Move

bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs LLP is pleased to announce that Harris Winsberg has joined the firm as a Partner in its Restructuring...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

Confirmed: CelLink to put factory, at least 2K jobs in Georgetown

At the same time the company announced it had raised $250 million, it confirmed it would build a 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, with plans to open in mid-2022. If CelLink meets its hiring projections, it could become the largest private-sector employer in the city north of Austin.
GEORGETOWN, OH
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Arent Fox Buys Digital Land for Metaverse Office

In today’s column, New York’s court system cut social distancing rules for criminal jury trials; London-based Ashurst reelected its CEO to another four-year term; a small London firm appointed a fertility officer. Leading off, Washington-headquartered Arent Fox, headed for a March 1 merger with Schiff Hardin, said it...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

20 People to Know in Engineering: Kimberly Kennedy, director of engineering and construction, ALCOSAN

Kimberly Kennedy has been leading the effort to expand ALCOSAN’s wastewater treatment plant for four years, a project, slated to wrap up in 2027, that will end up more than doubling the capacity of the plant and reduce sewage overflows into the region’s waterways. She became ALCOSAN’s director of engineering and construction in 2018, a promotion after eight months at the authority. During her 25-year engineering career, Kennedy also spent 12.5 years with HDR Inc. Her undergrad degree in civil engineering was from Bradley University, with an M.S. from the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
bizjournals

InHub acquired by Portland-area rival

A fast-growing Portland, Oregon-area software company's latest acquisition could help it better work with investment world customers. RFPIO acquired Chicago-based InHub, the companies revealed Tuesday. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, InHub’s founder and CEO Ariana Amplo is joining RFPIO’s leadership team.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

2021 BBJ NextGenBHM General: Kathleen Robinson, Airship

Why did you choose to go into your profession? In my early 20s, I was at a company that made me feel unsafe because of my age and gender. I quit on a whim and moved to Birmingham without a plan. Except one thought, “I wanted to be the one to create a safe place for all people to come to work, collaborate and make a impact.” HR was the right next step, and Airship was the best step.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fort Worth fintech Elevate Credit settles massive litigation for $33 million

This story is available as part of a content partnership with The Texas Lawbook. For the latest legal services news, visit TexasLawbook.net. A Fort Worth technology-based financial lender has agreed to pay $33 million as part of a pending settlement agreement related to a web of litigation across the United States, which alleged a decadelong scheme of predatory lending and subsequent corporate transactional legal maneuvering that victimized more than a million low-income people.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#Bankruptcies#Private Credit
bizjournals

What 'diversity in business' means to OBJ's 2021 award winners

We're about two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, and businesses are hard at work seeking ways to engage and motivate their workforces. Experts have said a surefire way to improve morale and trust within an organization is to prioritize equity, diversity and inclusion. And that has become even more critical during the pandemic, a time that has spawned The Great Resignation — employees are leaving their places of work in droves seeking better opportunities. In fact, research recently released by MIT Sloan Management Review found the top contributors to toxic cultures included a failure to promote diversity, equity and inclusion; and workers feeling disrespected.
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

Boulder payments startup adds $11M to Series A led by G Squared

In less than a year, Boulder payments startup Tilled has gone from just over 10 to 50 employees, brought on a number of enterprise-level clients to its platform and raised more than $20 million in venture funding to achieve its mission. Continuing that momentum, the company announced today the close...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

How sweetheart scammers swindle NC residents out of millions of dollars

It started innocently enough. Through a dating website called Plenty of Fish, a Raleigh woman met someone she thought was named “Brian Anderson,” and a relationship sprouted. In a case reminiscent of the new Netflix documentary, "The Tinder Swindler," the woman trusted "Brian" – so much so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bizjournals

He’s helping Albany businesses (and changing minds)

Anthony Capece oversees a business improvement district with about 400 properties — including 360 businesses — on and around a 3-mile stretch of Central Avenue in Albany, including supermarkets, car dealerships, family-owned restaurants and bodegas. Every day is an adventure. You owned a gourmet pizzeria in Canandaigua before...
ALBANY, NY
bizjournals

Marriott International announces leadership changes

Bill Marriott plans to retire in May as executive chairman of Marriott International Inc. and will not stand for reelection to the board, decades after he guided what was once a family-run root beer stand into one of the world's largest hospitality companies. The board of the Bethesda, Maryland company...
BETHESDA, MD
bizjournals

How Popup Think Tank turned brainstorming into a startup

Tim Schuster founded a church in 2012 with the goal of reimagining the experience so it revolved more around people and relationships. A decade later, the church no longer exists, but the concept of bringing community together lives on with Schuster’s startup Popup Think Tank.
ECONOMY
Micky joss

2 fastest-growing cities in Florida

The population growth of the United States is declining. Between 2010 and 2020, the population grew by 7.4 percent, the slowest rate since 1930. Low birth rates, aging populations, and fewer immigrants have led to sluggish growth rates.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Summit Focused On the Impact and Best Practices Of Corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts, Feb. 17

(New York, NY) February 16, 2022—BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its next Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, on Feb. 17, in partnership with Toyota. The latest installment of this groundbreaking virtual event will explore the state of African American recruitment, retention, and advancement in corporate America while examining how corporations are progressing—or not—toward implementing real changes in their respective workplaces, systems, and cultures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HackerNoon

6 Surprises Founders and CEOs Find Out After Selling Their Startup

Many founders and CEOs place a significant focus on the valuation offered by the acquirer. Legal terms can be equally important and sometimes more important than the valuation. The “Best Buyer” may not really be the Best Buyer at all and may not even participate in the sale process. It is critical to think broadly about the different types of buyers and tailor the company's story to each group. To maximize your chances of getting the best deal for your company, remember to customize your synergy model for each buyer.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy