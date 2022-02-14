ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Franco Minton

bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranco brings more than 20 years of human capital resourcing and development experience...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

InHub acquired by Portland-area rival

A fast-growing Portland, Oregon-area software company's latest acquisition could help it better work with investment world customers. RFPIO acquired Chicago-based InHub, the companies revealed Tuesday. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, InHub’s founder and CEO Ariana Amplo is joining RFPIO’s leadership team. InHub brings with it a...
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

Marriott International announces leadership changes

Bill Marriott plans to retire in May as executive chairman of Marriott International Inc. and will not stand for reelection to the board, decades after he guided what was once a family-run root beer stand into one of the world's largest hospitality companies. The board of the Bethesda, Maryland company...
BETHESDA, MD
bizjournals

Here’s how PPG and the PPG Foundation invested $13.3 million in philanthropic efforts in 2021

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) and its grantmaking organization, the PPG Foundation, announced that investments in philanthropic efforts worldwide in 2021 totaled $13.3 million. These investments included:. A $1 million gift to The Pittsburgh Promise to fund scholarships for higher education for qualifying Pittsburgh Public Schools graduates. Projects in 17...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

Chicago developer targets NKY for new spec building

A Chicago-based real estate company purchased nearly 50 acres of land in Northern Kentucky to build a speculative industrial building. Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties, purchased more than 48.6 acres of land along Dixie Highway in Walton from Walton Farm LLC for nearly $2.9 million. There, Brennan plans to develop a state-of-the-art, modern, cross-dock distribution building totaling 575,000 square feet.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Capital#Wellstar Health Systems
bizjournals

Trucking industry executive promoted to CEO

Truckstop.com, an independent freight marketplace, has named Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker to take over as CEO effective April 1 when her successor retires. Paris Cole has led the Boise, Idaho-based company for nine years. He will he remain a member of the company's board. Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief...
BOISE, ID
bizjournals

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raises $5M seed round for platform to onboard private investors

Philadelphia startup Passthrough raised a $5 million seed round to build out a platform aimed at making investing in the private markets as easy as retail stock trading. Venture capital firm Positive Sum led the round, with participation from Okta Ventures, Great Oaks VC and Company Ventures. The seed round also had participation from serial Philadelphia entrepreneur Bob Moore, now CEO of Crossbeam; Josh Smith, co-founder of institutional investment portfolio management startup Solovis; Marshall Boyd, co-president and chief investment officer at Interstate Equities Corp. and several other individual investors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

2022 HR Professionals: Erin R. Palnau, Wesley Healthcare

Why did you want to focus on human resources? I fell in love with the concept of leadership taking steps to engage employees, increase their job satisfaction, and improve retention. By showing appreciation, getting to know employees on a more personal level, and taking an interest, our leaders can impact all of those initiatives!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy