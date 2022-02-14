Franco Minton

A Chicago-based real estate company purchased nearly 50 acres of land in Northern Kentucky to build a speculative industrial building. Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties, purchased more than 48.6 acres of land along Dixie Highway in Walton from Walton Farm LLC for nearly $2.9 million. There, Brennan plans to develop a state-of-the-art, modern, cross-dock distribution building totaling 575,000 square feet.
