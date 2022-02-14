Virginia vs Virginia Tech: GAME THREAD

Monday night will see two of the hottest teams in the ACC go against each other as Virginia Tech, winners of five straight, host Virginia, winners of four straight. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) winning streak might have been an easier road than the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5) but the first times these two teams met it was a close contest and Virginia Tech has home court advantage this time. The 7 PM tipoff on ESPN should be a very close game with Vegas opening the line with Virginia Tech as 5.5-point favorites.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO