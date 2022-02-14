ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia vs Virginia Tech: GAME THREAD

By Brian J. Leung
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBig road game for the Hoos tonight as they travel to Blackburg for the second Commonwealth Clash of the season. Virginia’s trending in the right direction, but will need a strong finish to...

Virginia Basketball’s NET Report

In a season that has seen far more downs than it has ups, the Virginia Cavaliers still find themselves on the outside looking in on most NCAA Tournament prognostications. Sitting at 16-9 overall and 10-5 in a down ACC, that probably is not a surprise to most, but the four game winning streak they’ve put together over the last two weeks has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
Jayden Gardner Named ACC Player of the Week

The ACC announced on Monday that the Virginia Cavaliers’ Jayden Gardner was the men’s basketball Player of the Week for February 6th through 12th. The senior Forward paced the Cavaliers with 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 47% from the floor and 100% from the free throw line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mens Basketball Preview: Virginia Tech hosts Virginia

Monday night will see two of the hottest teams in the ACC go against each other as Virginia Tech, winners of five straight, host Virginia, winners of four straight. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) winning streak might have been an easier road than the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5) but the first times these two teams met it was a close contest and Virginia Tech has home court advantage this time. The 7 PM tipoff on ESPN should be a very close game with Vegas opening the line with Virginia Tech as 5.5-point favorites.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia fresh out of playmakers and 3-pointers in loss at Virginia Tech

Seth Greenberg, who has had stops at Virginia and Virginia Tech along his coaching career and is now among the best basketball analysts in the land, made a good point during halftime of Monday night’s clash between the two rivals. Greenberg said the difference between this season’s Virginia team...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Mutts has triple-double, Hokies win fifth straight

BLACKSBURG — Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history and the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball action. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) won their fifth consecutive game. Mutts finished 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Kihei Clark, UVA down Georgia Tech for Cavaliers' fourth straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — On Friday, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said Virginia senior guard Kihei Clark makes, “winning plays after winning plays.”. On Saturday, Clark proved him right. Clark hit a 3-pointer with 2:34 to play to repel Pastner’s resilient Yellow Jackets, as UVA won its fourth straight game,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
College Sports
Basketball
Virginia Tech
DraftKings
Sports
Jayden Gardner scores 26; UVA defeats Georgia Tech 63-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team won its fourth game in a row, as the Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 63-53 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Jayden Gardner scored a game high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the ‘Hoos. The senior scored...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Hoos season football tickets now on sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia football season tickets for 2022 are now on sale, with the season ticket renewal and Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points ordering deadline set for April 30th. The Hoos have seven home games on their schedule… with all set for Saturdays. The season...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Keve Aluma Leads Virginia Tech to Victory Against Virginia 62-53

Virginia Tech was considered left for dead by most just a few weeks ago at 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the ACC. Since then, Virginia Tech has gone from the veteran team that can't close and is vastly underperforming to that team that closes games out and is now the hottest in the ACC after ending Virginia's four-game winning streak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginia Tech basketball: Lady Hokies take down No. 23 North Carolina

It’s been a good week for the Virginia Tech sports. The women’s basketball team continues to dominate, the men’s team is red-hot, the wrestling and softball teams are also on a roll. On Sunday, the women hoopsters picked up another impressive win, taking down No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61, in Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia keeps four-game winning streak alive in 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

After an emotional win over Duke on Monday, Virginia returned to John Paul Jones Arena in a quest to achieve a four-game stretch of wins in the ACC. The Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) -— who ran out to an early lead over the Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC) — secured a victory in a tricky post-Duke matchup against a struggling opponent. Senior forward Jayden Gardner dominated the scoring for the Cavaliers, notching a season-high 26 points while carving up the Yellow Jackets 1-3-1 zone defense.
BLACKSBURG, VA
JMU lacrosse drops home opener against North Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse lost to second-ranked North Carolina 15-8. The Dukes fall to 0-1. Redshirt freshman Maggie Clark scored her first two career goals against the Tar Heels while teammate Molly Dougherty made 15 saves for the Dukes. Dougherty was named to the Tewaaraton Watch List for the fourth consecutive season.
HARRISONBURG, VA

