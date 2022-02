In light of the recent price action, USD/JPY could now be poised to advance further and visit the 116.65 level in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “The sudden and rapid surge in USD to 116.33 and the subsequent rapid pullback came as a surprise (we were expecting sideway-trading). Despite the rapid pullback from the high, the underlying tone still appears to be a tad firm. That said, a sustained rise above the major resistance at 116.35 is unlikely (next resistance is at 116.60). Support is at 115.90 followed by 115.70.”

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO