ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CA School Mask Mandate Remains for Now, but Could Lift at Month's End

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7KLY_0eERN6pk00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Despite indications the state was on the verge of lifting its mask-wearing requirement in schools, California's Health and Human Services secretary said today the requirement will remain in place for now, pending a Feb. 28 reassessment of COVID-19 case rates and other pandemic metrics.

Dr. Mark Ghaly said a lifting of the mandate is inevitable, saying it is just ``a question of when.'' He expressed confidence that the mandate would be lifted sometime after that Feb. 28 reassessment, barring another sudden spike in virus infection rates and hospitalizations.

He noted that if the Feb. 28 assessment supports lifting the mandate, it would not happen immediately on March 1. He said the state would set a date that gives school districts, staff and parents time to prepare for the change.

Ghaly gave a lengthy presentation noting significant downward trends over the past month statewide in COVID case rates, hospitalizations and testing positivity rates. But he said as far as schools are concerned, the state is only ``close to a point'' where it could lift the mask mandate for students and staff, so no immediate change will be made.

He said he respects that many parents who have been calling for a lifting of the mandate will be upset by the decision, but he insisted there are others who maintain uncertainty about whether lifting the requirement in schools is safe for students and staff.

``I know and hear and listen to the frustration from many California parents and I would say the message today, which I hope is clear, is today a change isn't being made. But in two weeks, confirming that the data continues to be where it is, taking the time to prepare and work with the school community and communities at large, that we anticipate making the change at that point. And that change is going to be one that I think will be met with a lot of excitement in some and a lot of fear in other circles.''

Ghaly noted that even when the state lifts its requirement for masks in schools, individual counties or school districts could still require them.

``Parents should not hear that we aren't making a move,'' Ghaly said. ``We are taking a little bit more time to consider the information, work with our partners across the state to make sure when the move is made that we are doing it successfully with communities empowered to continue to be safe.''

Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed a desire to ease up on the school masking mandate, although he noted last week there has been some resistance from teachers' unions who still have safety concerns.

The state on Wednesday will lift its mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people most in indoor public spaces, but some counties -- most notably Los Angeles County -- will continue to require face coverings indoors.

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Four states announce they’re dropping mask mandates for schools

The loosening guidelines are signs that the four states are changing how they manage the COVID-19 pandemic as cases from the omicron surge continue to subside. (Washington) — Oregon is the latest state to set plans to lift its statewide mask mandate for schools, following earlier announcements Monday from New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kemp backs bill to allow parents to opt students out of wearing masks

(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp is backing a proposal to allow parents to opt their children out of face-covering requirements at Georgia schools. Kemp said Monday the measure, dubbed the Unmask Georgia Students Act, would give parents of public school students the right to choose whether their child must wear a mask while on school grounds.
EDUCATION
WBAL Radio

School mask mandate to end in NJ as debate over kids, masks heightens

As new cases of COVID-19 decline across the country for the first time in weeks, the debate over face masks for kids is reaching a fever pitch. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has imposed some of the strictest pandemic-related mandates in the United States, is expected to announce Monday that the state’s requirements for masks in schools will end the second week of March. The move would follow a decision last month by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, to rescind his state's mask mandate for schools.
EDUCATION
NEWStalk 870

Despite Mounting Protests, Schools Won’t Drop Mask Mandates-Here’s Why

Despite growing demand from parents, students, why are Districts not resisting mask mandates? (townsquare media image) Despite growing demand from parents, students, why are Districts not resisting mask mandates? (townsquare media image) Although the number of students who participated in various area mask mandate protests recently at Tri-City schools was...
PROTESTS
whdh.com

‘Can’t throw caution to the wind’: MTA president doubts safety of state’s decision to lift school mask mandate on heels of February vacation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy on Wednesday doubted the safety of the state’s decision to lift the school mask mandate on the day students return from February vacation. “We all want to return to as much normalcy as possible, but to do it safely, we...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Crain's Chicago Business

Pritzker lifting mask rules by month's end

The statewide requirement that people wear masks at indoor restaurants, theaters, gyms, bars and most other facilities will be lifted on Feb. 28, if the numbers continue to improve. “And I think they will” Pritzker told a Chicago press conference. Schools will have to wait “a few more...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Gazette

Parents, students in local districts speak out against mask mandates

Parents and students in at least two school districts have spoken out against masking mandates this week, with some saying it should be left up to the student, family or teacher. Some students said they felt discriminated against for not choosing not to wear a mask, particularly after the state...
EDUCATION
Bladen Journal

Parental choice on masks, statewide, to be proposed

State Republican legislative leaders want to allow parents to let their children opt out of local school board mandates to wear masks. House Speaker Tim Moore said Friday in a news release that legislation will be proposed soon — after redistricting is likely wrapped up this week — that would allow for such an option.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid
BBC

'Common sense' to cut classroom doors to curb Covid

Nicola Sturgeon has defended plans to cut the bottom off some school classroom doors to improve ventilation as "basic common sense". Councils have been given £5m of funding to improve air flow in around 2,000 classrooms to slow the spread of Covid. As well as installing filters and fans,...
EDUCATION
The 74

700 Days Since Lockdown: COVID’s ‘Seismic Interruption to Education’

700 days.  That’s how long it’s been since more than half the nation’s schools crossed into the pandemic era. On March 16, 2020, districts in 27 states, encompassing almost 80,000 schools, closed their doors for the first long educational lockdown. Within nine days, the nation’s remaining districts followed suit. Since then, schools have reopened, closed […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston Globe

COVID-infected kids are missing out on school lunches

First Jill Carey and her children got sick. Then they got hungry. When the family came down with COVID-19 in early December, Carey’s son and daughter had to isolate at home for two weeks. That meant missing school — and the reduced-price lunches the kids rely on. “I...
EDUCATION
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy