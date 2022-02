Whether or not to pay the ransom is a major dilemma for ransomware victims, but many organizations ultimately end up caving in to demands, new data suggests. According a new report from data storage and management company Quantum, based on a poll of hundreds of IT professionals, two in five companies have fallen victim to a ransomware attack in the last two years. Of that group, almost all (82 percent) decided to pay up.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO