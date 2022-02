The question here is: is it really possible for a database to be entirely decentralized? Blockchain technology is not the same as a database, it stores some data but it’s mainly just transaction metadata. So if you need to store or transport any type of data, which you probably do, you will most likely also need a database. While blockchain may enable you to achieve full trustless decentralization, we still need data storage off-chain for certain projects.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO