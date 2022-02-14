ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

Some local tap rooms and craft breweries struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

By Ayah Galal
CNN
CNN
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PElWM_0eERMEhg00

(WFSB) – Two years into the pandemic, many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Among them is tap rooms and craft breweries.

Thomas Hooker Brewery has three locations in Hartford County.

Hooker Live, an entertainment venue for comedy shows and live music, opened in downtown Hartford last October.

“And then omicron hit and that really decimated us being downtown,” said Curt Cameron, President of Thomas Hooker Brewing Co.

Many companies in the area went remote and Cameron says they’ve taken a hit financially in order to stay open and keep stuff on tap.

“Between dry January and the unfortunate resurgence of COVID, it has rendered a lot of restaurants and breweries financially challenged to be quite honest with you,” Cameron said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for additional relief for breweries facing strains because of the pandemic.

“We need to replenish the restaurant revitalization program because it is a lifeline,” Blumenthal said.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) would invest another $40 to $60 billion in small business.

“They have chosen to keep faith with their people. Now the nation needs to keep faith with breweries like this one, with restaurants, caterers, everyone in the food business. Small businesses that are struggling to survive.”

Before the pandemic, Connecticut’s craft beer industry was booming, averaging almost 20 new breweries a year.

During the pandemic eight have closed, four of them since the new year.

Blumenthal says a vote on the funds could be coming in the next month and the legislation has bipartisan congressional support.

“I think it’s a valuable investment to make in small business, particularly in some of the inner city areas,” Blumenthal said.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Hartford County, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Health
Hartford County, CT
Health
County
Hartford County, CT
CNN

Russia says it's moving some troops to their bases. What does this mean?

Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
MILITARY
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
CBS News

4 teenagers among 8 aboard plane that crashed off North Carolina coast

Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. One body has been pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by search crews combing the area and there is no indication that anyone survived the crash, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
CNN

CNN

882K+
Followers
132K+
Post
703M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy