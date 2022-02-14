VIDEO: Man punches senior citizen while riding a skateboard in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man seen on video punching a senior citizen while riding a skateboard in a seemingly random attack in Newark, New Jersey.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk with his wife on Ferry Street near Merchant Street around 10 a.m. on Friday when the attack happened, police said.

The 73-year-old man was then approached from behind by the suspect riding a skateboard.

The individual then punched the elderly man on the side of his head before picking something up from the ground and fleeing the scene while a passerby attempted to help the victim, police said.

The victim was knocked unconscious and taken to nearby University Hospital.

In an interview with ABC 7, the victim's daughter said her father has no recollection of the assault and now fears for his and his wife’s safety.

"You know, in this area, we think it's safe, but it's not," she told ABC 7. "They don't want to leave the house anymore. They're so scared."

The 73-year-old, who celebrated his birthday a day before the attack, is now scared to leave his house, according to his daughter.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweater, beige pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).