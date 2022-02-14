ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding inspiration in Beijing, Molly Moening seeks third consecutive Nordic skiing title

By RON HAGGSTROM, Star Tribune
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior from St. Paul Highland Park, she would join Olympian Jessie Diggins among three-time winners. Molly Moening isn’t the type to call herself elite. She will admit she has an opportunity to join select company. A St. Paul Highland Park senior, Moening can become only the fourth...

