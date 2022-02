WINTER STORM WARNING will cover southern Cook County in Minnesota through 10 a.m. Friday. Towns there may go 6-10″ for snow. The rest of the region is covered by a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY during the same time period. Most towns will get 3-6″ of snow. However, the South Shore may go 6-10″ just like the North Shore of southern Cook County. The snow should be done by Friday afternoon. After that, cold air comes back again and the weekend will be very chilly.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO