The Hawkeyes are hoping to continue to build their NCAA Tournament resume. It won't be easy as Michigan comes to town. The Wolverines are currently listed as a "last four out" team by ESPN's Joe Lunardi. Ahead of Thursday's matchup, let's catch-up on the series history, quotes from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, notes about each team and learn how you can tune into the action. The game is slated to tip-off at 6:01 p.m. on ESPN.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO