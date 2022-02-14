ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Valentines Fails

country1025.com
 1 day ago

I'm Jeff Kurkjian. I've hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada.

country1025.com

themusicuniverse.com

Future celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘Worst Day’

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Future chose to celebrate in his own way — like only he could. The GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-certified icon unveils a new song entitled “Worst Day” via Freebandz/Epic Records. It notably marks his first original solo music since 2020. The...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Priscilla Block Is Not A Fan Of Valentine’s Day

It may come as no surprise that Priscilla Block is no fan of today's (Monday, February 14th) romance holiday, Valentine's Day. And it's not just because she doesn't like chocolate, which is a fact, by the way. Priscilla tells us EXCLUSIVELY: “I've never been a Valentine's Day girl, to be...
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Controversial Food Opinions

I’m Jeff Kurkjian. I’ve hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada. In radio, we are given the opportunity to talk to some incredible people however, we are held to a time crunch that always made it difficult to really get […]
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Is Valentine's Day The Best Time To Propose?

It might sound really cheugy, but proposing on Valentine's Day may actually be one of the best times to pop the question!. While the top ranked and most preferred way to get engaged is over a romantic dinner, 47% of people surveyed say that during a holiday is pretty good too!
CELEBRATIONS
theboothexp.com

Be Mine: Valentines Day at Chicago Booth

Love is in the air today at Booth and in honor of Valentines Day, we’ve rounded up a collection of ten inspiring Booth couples. Each couple has shared their wisdom and insights on what The Booth Experience has been like together and we couldn’t be more excited to have these lovebirds in our community.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Rebus Valentines Are Great for the Puzzle Lover in Your Life

One of the greatest and most wholesome parts of Valentine's Day is giving each other valentines. Even if you're not in a relationship, Valentine's Day has grown into more than just celebrating love between a romantic couple — it's also a great day to tell those who are important in your life just how much you love them.
CELEBRATIONS
The Portland Mercury

Calling All Lovebirds! Submit Your FREE Mercury Reader Valentines... NOW!

CALLING ALL LOVE BIRDS! You know, COVID may ruin a lot of things—but we'll be DAMNED if we let it ruin Valentine's Day!. It's time once again for the most romance-y season of all, and the Mercury is continuing its annual tradition of publishing YOUR valentines to your shmoopy-woopy... FOR FREE.
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

On Valentine's Day, ditch dating apps for old-fashioned personals

It’s no secret that Covid-19 has been tough on couples. Even rock-solid pairings have been feeling the strain. But the pandemic has arguably been more difficult for single people without a partner to ride out the end of the world, especially those whose relationships have broken down somewhere between vaccine doses, leaving us not just lonely but heartbroken and without many of the usual outlets for recovery.
INTERNET
country1025.com

Blake Shelton’s Valentine For Gwen Stefani: ‘I’m The Luckiest Man Alive’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani expressed their love for one another on their socials on Valentine’s Day yesterday (2/14) through photos and video. Blake shared a photo from their wedding day (7/3/21) writing, “I’m the luckiest man alive… Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!”
NFL
People

4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day

A man got his happy ending twice over when he met his soulmate — who was also a perfect match for the kidney transplant he needed — on Tinder. "Expect the unexpected," Reid Alexander told PEOPLE in September 2021. "I never would've thought that I would move across the country and meet the love of my life, and then the love of my life would also be a perfect match, and I would get a kidney." Added Alexander's husband, Rafael Diaz, "It was meant to be." Though Alexander, who suffers from Alport syndrome, was hesitant to let Diaz donate his kidney, "I was very sure that I [could] do it," says Diaz, who was already registered as an organ donor at the time. "I just said, 'I want to. You are someone that I want, that I love, so I can do it for you.'" Read their full story here.
LIFESTYLE
Fun 104.3

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
wcbi.com

Florists Valentines Day success coupled with supply chain issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The NFL’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals was just one day before Valentines’ Day. That Makes Monday the Super Bowl for florists everywhere. The owner of Petal Pushers, Scott Reed says the holiday is unpredictable but...
WEST POINT, MS
country1025.com

Kelly Clarkson To Host Yet Another TV Show On NBC

Kelly Clarkson is adding a third NBC TV show to her list of duties; during the Super Bowl, we saw the commercial in which she was featured promoting NBC’s new show, American Song Contest, a show she will host along with Snoop Dogg. The show is an American equivalent of Eurovision, the competition where each European country submits one contestant.
TV & VIDEOS
country1025.com

Luke Combs Thanks Wife For ‘Loving Me For Who I Am’

Luke Combs woke up early today (2/14) to send a special Valentine’s Day post to his wife Nicole as the couple awaits the birth of their first child together. Luke posted pictures of the couple on Instagram. He wrote, “Happy Valentines Day to this amazing woman. Getting to spend every day with you is a blessing I will never take for granted. Thank you for making me laugh, making me smile, being there for me, and loving me for who I am. I can’t wait to raise our family with you and spend a whole lot of more years together. I Love You @nicolejcombs.”
CELEBRITIES
Hoya

‘The Royal Treatment’ Fails to Redefine Romance

Netflix’s latest film “The Royal Treatment” attempts to infuse the ever-lasting comfort of a Hallmark movie with strong messages of female empowerment and political activism, but ultimately falls flat in refusing to commit to one or the other. In the end, “The Royal Treatment” needs to be treated to better writing.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
hobokengirl.com

Self-Love Is the Best Love – Be Your Own Valentine

As Valentine’s Day nears, there is often a dichotomy of feelings: many are filled with joy, love, and warmth as they remember their romantic relationship, gal pals, family, and friends. Others may dread this “Hallmark holiday” because of the aforementioned relationships, or lack thereof. This holiday can...
HOBOKEN, NJ

