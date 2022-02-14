Should You Dismantle or Sell Old Gear in Lost Ark?

There’s never been an isometric action RPG quite so expansive or adventurous as Lost Ark. This stylistic, free-to-play MMO is finally about to launch for western audiences after taking South Korea by storm in 2019, and having played a few dozen hours in the test server, it’s not hard to see why it’s been so popular overseas. Its story may be generic fantasy, but there’s a surprising degree of depth to Lost Ark and each of its sprawling systems, and most of its content is accessible to play through by yourself or with friends. It’s the kind of game that’s easy to lose hours in even without spending any money, especially once you get your very own ship and set sail to pave your own path through its mysterious world.

