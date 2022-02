I started taking journalism classes in middle school and enjoyed it so much that I transferred to Northwest High which offers an academy for media. Through this academy, I went on to national competitions and conferences (Student Television Network) and even helped the school win an Emmy from the Lone Star Emmy chapter. After spending all of that time working with different clients for countless video and written stories, I was more than thrilled to attend ACU and be hired by both ACUTV and The Optimist.

