Lincoln has One More Death From COVID-19

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 94 Saturday, 61 Sunday

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 28

Total cases: 68,514

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and vaccinated

Total number of deaths: 408

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 87 with 63 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 24 from other communities (2 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe

Directed Health Measure:

The DHM is effective through February 25 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,319

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 210,740

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66%

Booster doses: 118,125

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Wednesday, February 16, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW. 10th St.; 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Thursday, February 17, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Norwood Park Elementary School, 4710 N. 72nd St.

Friday, February 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.