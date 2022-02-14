ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln has One More Death From COVID-19

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 2 days ago

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 94 Saturday, 61 Sunday

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 28

Total cases: 68,514

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and vaccinated

Total number of deaths: 408

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 87 with 63 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 24 from other communities (2 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe

Directed Health Measure:

The DHM is effective through February 25 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 226,319
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 210,740
  • Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66%
  • Booster doses: 118,125

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Wednesday, February 16, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW. 10th St.; 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
  • Thursday, February 17, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Norwood Park Elementary School, 4710 N. 72nd St.
  • Friday, February 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop 47% Since February 1

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from red to elevated orange. This indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community is high. It’s the first time the risk dial has been in orange since January 4. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The latest public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Residents Have Option to Report Home COVID Test Results

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today launched a new resource that gives County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov and is located in the testing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Vaccines
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
Lancaster County, NE
Vaccines
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Vaccines
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for February 8

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 210 (LLCHD only received one download of data today.) Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 130 with 99 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 31 from other communities (4 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Directed Health Measure Extended Two Weeks

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) scheduled to end February 11 has been extended through February 25. The DHM includes a mask mandate for individuals ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. Exceptions to the mandate and more information on the DHM are available by visiting covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-6280.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Cases Peak, Hospitalizations Remain High

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced a nearly 40% drop in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks of January. Despite the improvement, hospitalizations remain high, and LLCHD reported that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in the red position for a fifth consecutive week, indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is severe. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Age 12#Dhm#J J#Llchd
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Red Position

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in red position for a third consecutive week, indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is severe. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
299
Followers
703
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy