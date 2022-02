How do you think being Black has affected your teaching experience?. Dr. Lynch: I am a community college professor. Period. There are many aspects of me that affect my teaching experience, not race alone. However, I would not be privileged to have this job had it not been for other black faculty and staff who came before me and paved the way. I appreciate that I stand on the shoulders of many faculty, staff, and administrators, who endured a different world, with greater sacrifices than I do today.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO