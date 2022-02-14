Vineland man gets 28 years in drugs, gun case

A Vineland man who admitted to dealing drugs while illegally possessing a gun was sentenced to 28 years in prison, the Cumberland County prosecutor announced Monday.

Kyle Blackwell, 36, was found to be buying and selling cocaine and heroin as part of a long-term investigation into a narcotics network operating throughout the county, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

A search of his home Feb. 5, 2016, resulted in the seizure of .38 Special, cocaine, heroin and drug distribution paraphernalia, Webb-McRae said.

Blackwell pleaded guilty in January to an eight-count indictment that included possession of a weapon during a drug crime and possession by a certain person not to have a weapon.

He must serve at least 14 years before he is eligible for parole.