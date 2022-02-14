Celebrating Generations of Black Music Excellence

Black Excellence in Action is the theme for this year’s Black Heritage Month, with programs ranging from history to politics to theater to fashion and more. Black Heritage Month, more commonly known as Black History Month, started as a week-long celebration called Negro History Week in 1926. Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard graduate and Black historian coined the term, wanting to educate the general public about the achievements of Black Americans. Woodson chose February as both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln were born in February. But more importantly, since Lincoln and Douglass’ death, Black communities had celebrated both men’s birthdays. Woodson built Negro History Week around those existing traditions ensuring that he would not be creating a new tradition but rather having the population extend their knowledge for a few more days.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO