MSCI says it is closely watching Russia-Ukraine developments

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US and its allies would ‘continue the diplomacy’ with Russia but warned a renewed invasion of Ukraine is “still very much a possibility”.Mr Biden said the United States had not confirmed Russian claims that some military units deployed along the Ukrainian border have completed exercises and returned to their bases, and stressed that US analysts believe the 150,000 troops Moscow has massed along its Western frontier can still mount an attack on short notice.“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts...

POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO