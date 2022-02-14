ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSCI says it is closely watching Russia-Ukraine developments

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Global index provider MSCI Inc said on Monday it was closely monitoring developments in Ukraine and access to the Russian equity market in the face of possible investment sanctions amid rising concerns about...

wkzo.com

CNBC

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis unfolds, China and Taiwan are watching

Global attention is focused on Russia and whether President Vladimir Putin will order an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has massed 100,000 troops at various points along its border with Ukraine. Until earlier this month, China had been mostly silent as tensions have risen between NATO and Russia. With the world...
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia's Parliament Asks Putin to Recognise Breakaway East Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the house speaker said. The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame a wider standoff over a Russian military build-up near...
POLITICS
Herald-Dispatch

Stocks close lower as Wall Street watches Ukraine tensions

Stocks on Wall Street shed early gains and closed broadly lower Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been down as much as...
STOCKS
WBAL Radio

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia says some troops will return to base

(NEW YORK) -- The United States is warning that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day" amid escalating tensions in the region. As many as 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine's borders and U.S. officials have urged all Americans to leave the country. U.S. Secretary of State...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
wkzo.com

Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Moscow on Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission to avert war, with Russia’s largest trading partner in Europe warning of far-reaching sanctions if it attacks Ukraine. Scholz’s one-day trip, after visiting Kyiv on Monday,...
POLITICS
Wired

The US Watches Warily for Russia-Ukraine Tensions to Spill Over

As Russian troops remain amassed on Ukraine’s border, the possibility looms that tensions may spill over to a cyberattack with international consequences. If so, the first sign to the US government will likely come in a Slack message read at Eric Goldstein’s desk in a generic office building in Ballston, Virginia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Connecticut

Watch Live: Biden Addresses Nation on Ukraine-Russia Crisis

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the highly combustible situation at the Ukrainian border, where the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops has stoked fears that an invasion could be imminent.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘still very much a possibility’ as he accepts Putin’s offer to ‘continue the diplomacy’

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US and its allies would ‘continue the diplomacy’ with Russia but warned a renewed invasion of Ukraine is “still very much a possibility”.Mr Biden said the United States had not confirmed Russian claims that some military units deployed along the Ukrainian border have completed exercises and returned to their bases, and stressed that US analysts believe the 150,000 troops Moscow has massed along its Western frontier can still mount an attack on short notice.“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts...
POLITICS
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
POLITICS
WEKU

German chancellor warns of far-reaching sanctions if Russia moves on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, pledging solidarity with that country amid fears of a Russian invasion. Speaking at a news conference with his counterpart, Scholz said Ukraine's sovereignty is non-negotiable, adding that he expects Russia to take clear steps to deescalate tensions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict.Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border.“We would expect all nations, all governments around the world, to be denouncing what is taking place with the threats of violence against Ukraine,” Morrison told Parliament.“I do note that the Chinese government, together with the Russian government, have been banding together on this issue and...
WORLD

