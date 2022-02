The Democratic governors from four states announced plans to lift their school mask mandates over the next two months as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. School districts in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon will all be able to set their own rules for masks in schools by the end of March. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that their school mask mandate will be removed at the end of February, with New Jersey following on March 7. Both Delaware and Oregon will end theirs no later than March 31, and Oregon plans to also lift their statewide mask mandate for all public places on that day.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO