18-year-old charged in York Street murder at McDonald's in Aiken

Buy Now Caleb Jaleil Johnson (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a Dec. 3, 2021 shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Aiken High School student.

Caleb Jaleil Johnson, of Aiken, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently incarcerated at the Aiken County detention center.

Buy Now A fatal shooting at the McDonald's on York Street left a teenager dead. (Landon Stamper/Staff) Staff photo by Landon Stamper

On Dec. 3, Thaj Nance-Parker, 16, an Aiken High School student and employee at the McDonald’s on York Street, was found in his employer’s parking lot around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thaj Nance-Parker (Photo courtesy of Prince Croft) Photo courtesy of Prince Croft

Police believe Johnson shot Nance-Parker once in the chest with a Glock 9 mm, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

An incident report generated by Aiken Public Safety listed 10 names under “others involved.”

The Aiken County School District confirmed Johnson was not a student.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety received assistance from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Richmond County (GA) Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms RAGE Unit Task Force and the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.