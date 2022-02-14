The Arkansas high school boys basketball state rankings for Feb. 14, 2022

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball poll in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Feb. 5. The ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points, and last week's rankings:

Overall

School Record Points Prv

1. North Little Rock (12) 20-3 156 1

2. Jonesboro (4) 20-3 139 2

3. Magnolia 21-0 119 3

4. LR Parkview 19-3 107 4

5. Farmington 26-1 82 5

6. Fayetteville 18-4 86 5

7. Maumelle 20-3 52 8

8. Bryant 16-5 49 9

9. Marion 18-5 34 10

7. Springdale 16-6 27 7

Others receiving votes: Blytheville 14, Bentonville 5, Bentonville West 3, Pine Bluff 2, Conway 1, Lake Hamilton 1, West Memphis 1, Fountain Lake 1, Osceola 1.

CLASS 6A

School Record Points Prv

1. North Little Rock (16) 20-3 80 1

2. Fayetteville 18-4 63 2

3. Bryant 16-5 43 4

4. Springdale 16-6 32 3

5. Bentonville 16-7 14 -

Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 6, Conway 2.

CLASS 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Jonesboro (14) 20-3 77 1

2. LR Parkview (1) 19-3 65 2

3. Maumelle (1) 20-3 42 3

5. Marion 17-5 35 5

4. Pine Bluff 16-6 12 -

Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 6, Sylvan Hills 2, West Memphis 1.

CLASS 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Magnolia (14) 21-0 77 1

2. Farmington (2) 26-1 65 2

3. Blytheville 23-3 48 3

5. Fountain Lake 25-2 29 5

4. Arkadelphia 22-1 15 4

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2, Berryville 1.

CLASS 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Dumas (10) 19-2 79 1

2. Elkins (2) 22-4 55 2

3. Osceola (3) 20-4 51 3

4. Walnut Ridge 20-4 18 4

5. Bergman 29-6 12 -

Others receiving votes: Mayflower (1) 7, Manila 7, Rose Bud 5, Baptist Prep 3, Waldron 3, Cave City 2, Riverview 2, Episcopal Collegiate 2.

CLASS 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Lavaca (16) 27-1 80 1

2. Buffalo Island Central 26-5 54 2

3. Eureka Springs 28-3 42 3

4. Dierks 23-2 23 4

5. Sloan-Hendrix 24-5 18 5

Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.

CLASS 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Marked Tree (9) 23-1 66 1

2. West Side Greers Ferry (6) 28-5 62 2

3. Wonderview (1) 30-2 49 3

4. The New School 31-3 41 5

5. County Line 30-4 17 2

Others receiving votes: Bradley 2, Brinkley 2, Calico Rock 1.

