The Arkansas high school boys basketball state rankings for Feb. 14, 2022
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball poll in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Feb. 5. The ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points, and last week's rankings:
Overall
School Record Points Prv
1. North Little Rock (12) 20-3 156 1
2. Jonesboro (4) 20-3 139 2
3. Magnolia 21-0 119 3
4. LR Parkview 19-3 107 4
5. Farmington 26-1 82 5
6. Fayetteville 18-4 86 5
7. Maumelle 20-3 52 8
8. Bryant 16-5 49 9
9. Marion 18-5 34 10
7. Springdale 16-6 27 7
Others receiving votes: Blytheville 14, Bentonville 5, Bentonville West 3, Pine Bluff 2, Conway 1, Lake Hamilton 1, West Memphis 1, Fountain Lake 1, Osceola 1.
AREA TOP TEN BOYS TEAMS:Fort Smith area high school boys basketball top 10 rankings for week of Feb. 14
CLASS 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. North Little Rock (16) 20-3 80 1
2. Fayetteville 18-4 63 2
3. Bryant 16-5 43 4
4. Springdale 16-6 32 3
5. Bentonville 16-7 14 -
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 6, Conway 2.
GRIZZLIES ELEVATE CURRY:Felix Curry introduced as new Northside football coach
CLASS 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Jonesboro (14) 20-3 77 1
2. LR Parkview (1) 19-3 65 2
3. Maumelle (1) 20-3 42 3
5. Marion 17-5 35 5
4. Pine Bluff 16-6 12 -
Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 6, Sylvan Hills 2, West Memphis 1.
LAST WEEK'S TOP PERFORMERS:Top performers from the Fort Smith area in high school sports from Feb. 5-11
CLASS 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Magnolia (14) 21-0 77 1
2. Farmington (2) 26-1 65 2
3. Blytheville 23-3 48 3
5. Fountain Lake 25-2 29 5
4. Arkadelphia 22-1 15 4
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2, Berryville 1.
ATHLETES SIGN LETTERS:Fort Smith area high school athletes who signed on National Signing Day in February 2022
CLASS 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Dumas (10) 19-2 79 1
2. Elkins (2) 22-4 55 2
3. Osceola (3) 20-4 51 3
4. Walnut Ridge 20-4 18 4
5. Bergman 29-6 12 -
Others receiving votes: Mayflower (1) 7, Manila 7, Rose Bud 5, Baptist Prep 3, Waldron 3, Cave City 2, Riverview 2, Episcopal Collegiate 2.
GOODEN LEADS LADY BEARS:Freshman newcomer Erianna Gooden fits in as Northside floor general
CLASS 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lavaca (16) 27-1 80 1
2. Buffalo Island Central 26-5 54 2
3. Eureka Springs 28-3 42 3
4. Dierks 23-2 23 4
5. Sloan-Hendrix 24-5 18 5
Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.
STILWELL BUILDS UPON BROTHERHOOD:Brotherhood and bonds build wins for Stilwell basketball. Here's how it got to 20-1.
CLASS 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Marked Tree (9) 23-1 66 1
2. West Side Greers Ferry (6) 28-5 62 2
3. Wonderview (1) 30-2 49 3
4. The New School 31-3 41 5
5. County Line 30-4 17 2
Others receiving votes: Bradley 2, Brinkley 2, Calico Rock 1.
TEAM, SCHOOL HONORS TEAMMATE:'His legacy will live on forever:' Greenwood honors all-state wrestler who died
Comments / 0